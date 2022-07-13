ARI worker stole patient’s wallet and used cash cards to withdraw hundreds of pounds By David McPhee July 13, 2022, 5:08 pm Hospital worker Ismael Lavares stole a patient's wallet and withdrew cash. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘A corrupt police officer who abused his profession’: Retired policeman convicted of sex charges Jail for drunk man who wrote-off car by releasing handbrake in Aberdeen city centre Domestic abuser ‘re-traumatising’ victim by repeatedly failing to appear in court TWO YEARS after he pled guilty Retired police officer accused of sex offences denies force covered up his alleged crimes