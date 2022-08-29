Man accused of serious assault at shopping centre’s rainbow steps By Kathryn Wylie August 29, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 4:48 pm The alleged assault happened near the rainbow steps in Aberdeen city centre [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres Man who tried to flood Highlands with £250,000 of drugs 'back to his old… 'Considerable progress' towards seizing convicted conman's profits Woman robbed disabled man of £3,500 then threatened to stab him Extortion victim caught with child sex images after he handed iPad over to police 'Neighbour and patient from hell' jailed over string of vile and violent offences Weekend court roll – a PayPal stalker, an anti-masker and a woman who cried… Quick-thinking online Xbox gamers called 999 when armed robber burst into Aberdeen man's home Man charged following serious assault in Aberdeen city centre On the Beat: The police unit that gets to the heart of the community More from Press and Journal Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost 0 New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole… 0 Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times 0 WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey… 0 Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer 0 Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres