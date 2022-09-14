Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault By Kathryn Wylie September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Akbar Kakayi was found guilty at Elgin Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Estranged husband denies being responsible for disappearance of Renee MacRae Man broke victim's cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault Dangerous stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital bed Teen killer threatened prison guards with scissors during attempted escape from hospital Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy Renee MacRae murder trial told of 'blood-curdling scream' on night she vanished High-end fashion shop boss jailed for violent and emotional abuse of girlfriend Paedophile teacher who was caught with 1,700 indecent images loses bid to reduce jail… Pensioner goes on trial accused of murdering Renee MacRae and her son in 1976 19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat More from Press and Journal NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on… Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay 0 Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market 0 Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…