Teen killer threatened prison guards with scissors during attempted escape from hospital By Vic Rodrick September 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 7:12 am Ross Anderson was 17-years-old when he was convicted of killing Adam Paton. His latest appearance was at the High Court in Livingston. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault Estranged husband denies being responsible for disappearance of Renee MacRae Man broke victim's cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault Dangerous stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital bed Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy Renee MacRae murder trial told of 'blood-curdling scream' on night she vanished High-end fashion shop boss jailed for violent and emotional abuse of girlfriend Paedophile teacher who was caught with 1,700 indecent images loses bid to reduce jail… More from Press and Journal WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights 0 Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…