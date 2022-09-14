Man broke victim’s cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man broke victim’s cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault

By David McPhee
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Christopher Reid broke a man's cheekbone with one punch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Christopher Reid broke a man's cheekbone with one punch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Akbar Kakayi owns Golden Cutz in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Estranged husband denies being responsible for disappearance of Renee MacRae
Jon Coltart has sat in jail for months awaiting assessment.
Dangerous stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital bed
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A convicted killer who was born in prison threatened prison officers with a weapon during a hospital visit, a court was told Picture shows; Livingston High Court / SMIRKING KILLER ROSS ANDERSON IS TAKEN TO START HIS 11 YEAR SENTENCE FOR KILLING ADAM PATON. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View (court) / Lesley Donald Photography (Ross Anderson) Date; Unknown
Teen killer threatened prison guards with scissors during attempted escape from hospital
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Raymond Boyne is confronted by paedophile hunters Picture shows; Raymond Boyne is confronted by paedophile hunters. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial told of 'blood-curdling scream' on night she vanished
Ryan Steehouder has been jailed after he carried out a series of violent offences against his former partner. DCT Media.
High-end fashion shop boss jailed for violent and emotional abuse of girlfriend
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Teacher Blair Paton has been jailed after he was found with indecent images Picture shows; Blair Paton. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Paedophile teacher who was caught with 1,700 indecent images loses bid to reduce jail…

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…