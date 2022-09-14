Huge beams being transported through Deeside for new £3.8 million Gairnshiel Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huge beams being transported through Deeside for new £3.8 million Gairnshiel Bridge

By Kieran Beattie
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 11:50 am
One of the giant beams being transported through Deeside to Gairnshiel. Photographed in Banchory by Kenny Elrick on the evening of September 13., 2022.
One of the giant beams being transported through Deeside to Gairnshiel. Photographed in Banchory by Kenny Elrick on the evening of September 13., 2022.

Four gigantic metal beams are being transported through Deeside in a major milestone on the £3.8 million Gairnshiel Bridge replacement project.

Construction work on the new crossing at the River Gairn north of Ballater commenced in April this year, and is due to be finished by February.

Progress on the structure has been on schedule so far, with abutments on either side of the waterway almost finished.

Work is well underway on the new bridge at Gairnshiel. The old humpbacked, 18th-century bridge it is replacing can be seen in the background.

Next month, four massive beams will be lowered into place by crane across the river, finally creating a new crossing at Gairnshiel since the original 18th century bridge was first built.

But before that happens, the bulky beams will need to be carefully transported all the way from the Aberdeen Bypass to the construction site.

What route are the bridge beams taking to Gairnshiel?

A close-up view of one of the beams. Photo: Kenny Elrick.

There are four beam sections being moved in total, two that weigh 67 tonnes, and two that weigh 25 tonnes.

Aberdeenshire Council said they are being transported in two pairs of one big and one smaller at a time.

This is the route the lorries delivering the beam sections will take from Stonehaven onwards.

They are travelling north along the A90 from Perth to Dundee, and then north to Aberdeen and along the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

In order to avoid certain roads due to the sheer size of the beam sections and the lorries carrying them, they are avoiding heading west at Milltimber, and are instead travelling to Deeside by first turning off the AWPR at Westhill, and then going to Banchory via Garlogie.

After they reach Banchory, the convoys will be heading west along the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road, before going north-west along the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul to the construction site at Gairnshiel.

The heavy beams are being transported in pairs. Photo: Kenny Elrick.

The first pair arrived in Banchory on Tuesday night, and made their way west to safely arrive at the site this Wednesday morning.

The second pair are due to move up to Stracathro later today, and then move from Stracathro to the site on Thursday morning.

The council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience while this critical work takes place, and please allow extra time for your journey if travelling on the route on the days indicated.”

Why is a new Gairnshiel Bridge being built?

A hefty tourism bus going across Gairnshiel Bridge, which was originally built for horses.

The old 18th century bridge was originally built for horses, but has been used for decades by motorised traffic.

It is a crucial part of the A939, a vital link between Deeside and Donside, but has repeatedly been shut due to damage and wear and tear caused by heavy vehicles over the years.

Lonach Highlnaders pass across the historic Gairnshiel Bridge. Photo: Colin Rennie.

Whenever it is closed for repairs, motorists are forced to take extremely lengthy diversions, causing headaches for residents and a severe impact on the local economy.

The new £3.8 million bridge is being built to make such closures and diversions a thing of the past, and help to preserve the historically important A-listed original bridge for future generations.

‘Most complex’ project council bridge chief has ever worked on

From left, Aberdeenshire Council bridges manager Donald Macpherson and council technician Simon Robertson at the construction site for the new Gairnshiel Bridge, Photos: Kath Flannery, September 2, 2022.

Due to the remote location of the construction site, there have been all sorts of challenges for Aberdeenshire Council and contractors Wills Bros Civil Engineering to overcome in building the new structure.

Donald Macpherson, bridges manager at Aberdeenshire Council, says building a new Gairnshiel Bridge has been the “most complex” project he’s ever worked on.

As well as the challenge of delivering the massive beams to the site, Donald explained getting the specialised crane to Gairnshiel next month will also be extremely tricky.

In order to get the huge, eight-axle vehicle to the location, work has had to be done to reprofile the bumpy, single-track A939 road between Ballater and Gairnshiel in order to make it flat enough so the crane can make the journey.

Find out more about progress on the new bridge in this article, full of photographs of progress so far.

Photos: Gairnshiel Bridge replacement on track for completion by February

