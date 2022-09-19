Tributes to Aberdeen mum murdered while walking home from night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Tributes to Aberdeen mum murdered while walking home from night out

By Bryan Rutherford
September 19, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 8:26 pm
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
'There is no forgiveness for what you did': Former Inverness prison guard guilty of…
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Man left splattered in blood after stamping baby seagulls to death
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Thief nabbed £6,700 bike outside Poundstretcher to sell for drugs
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Raging Porsche driver snatched other motorist's keys out of ignition and threw them into…
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
'Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter': Tributes to Dyce murder…
2
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Man wrote 'kill all cops' on cell wall using his own excrement
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Exclusive: Music director at top Aberdeen private school accused of sexually assaulting two pupils

More from Press and Journal

Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks