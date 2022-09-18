Woman named and man charged with murder after body found in Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman named and man charged with murder after body found in Dyce

By Ellie Milne and Chris Cromar
September 18, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:22 pm
Jill Barclay was named by police as the woman who died.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Woman charged after 'removing her clothes' in Aberdeen bar
2
Appeal following a fatal road crash near Oldmeldrum
0
Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation
Meet the teams watching out for Aberdeen students this freshers' week
0
Raging Porsche driver snatched other motorist's keys out of ignition and threw them into…
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0
Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks