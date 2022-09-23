Man accused of Renee MacRae murders offered a convicted criminal cash to kill for him, court told By David Love September 23, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 3:54 pm Renee and Andrew MacRae haven't been seen since the pair vanished in November 1976 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland… Terrifying sex attacker followed young woman home and forced his way into her flat Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up Thirsty thief is jailed after leaving his DNA and fingerprints on a fizzy drink… Renee MacRae murder accused told reporter his missing lover was still alive after hearing… Teen given 'final chance' after smashing up flat and throwing fan from third-floor window Father who left notes on grave of son found guilty of stalking ex-wife and… Aberdeen man chased neighbour into Tesco then attacked him with metal pole Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a 'danger to the… Man with 'frightening' eyes seen next to pushchair at site of Renee MacRae's disappearance More from Press and Journal Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy… 0 Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland… Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds 0 Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling… Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay 0 Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh Editor's Picks Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland crash Exclusive: Could Union Terrace Gardens be renamed to commemorate the Queen? Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far Here’s what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses Should we talk to kids about money problems?