Teen had sex with underage girl then threatened to throw her from window of abandoned building By David McPhee October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Adam Godfrey has had a warrant issued for him to appear in court after he video recorded an underage girl carrying out a sex act on him. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen Sex offender preyed on girl, 14, as she drifted in and out of consciousness Aberdeen attacker brutally assaulted ex-girlfriend as she walked to pub Ketamine addict passed out behind wheel while eight-times the limit 'People know something': Huge cash reward for help to catch Cheese Wire Killer doubles… Drink-driving teen who abandoned crashed car was so confused he reported motorbike had been… Weekend court roll – a pupil-slapping teacher and a drug-dealing boxer Renee and Andrew MacRae: Does a guilty verdict bring hope for other cases? On The Beat: Safe and uninterrupted winter driving tips More from Press and Journal Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022 Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players 'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire Editor's Picks New images of reimagined Aberdeen city centre as consultation reveals plans to drastically reduce traffic on Union Street Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution Skoda sales showroom, a solution for Alness’s cold winds at Morrisons and staff accommodation for city care home Stoneywood mill sale is ‘focus’ for government after calls for public ownership EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival