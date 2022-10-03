Richard Wright: Bio-methane given go-ahead due to gas shortages trigger by Russia sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wright: Bio-methane given go-ahead due to gas shortages trigger by Russia sanctions

By Richard Wright
October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
State aid has been given for a 15 million euro avian flu plan.

The European Commission has given the green light to more bio-methane production as a response to the gas shortages triggered by sanctions against Russia.

The go-ahead was part of an EU sustainable energy week and coincided with a likely tightening of sanctions over allegations of gas pipeline sabotage.

The commission has launched an industrial partnership to encourage methane production, with an ambitious target of 35 million cubic metres of gas a year by 2030. It says this will help its drive to reduce carbon, while opening diversification opportunities for farmers.

It is putting considerable resources into increasing production, including ways to share best practice, on the basis that the gas is needed and can be deemed sustainable energy.

However, at a time when food security is a priority, it has avoided the issue of land or food crops being diverted to feed industrial-scale digesters.

Bumper crops for Russia

Meanwhile, the commission has given state aid approval for a French 15 million euro plan for farmers affected by a severe outbreak of avian flu.

In a bizarre twist of fortune, while the EU and Ukraine reel from a drought-hit cereal harvest that brought yields below the five-year average, Russia had a bumper crop.

According to commission monitoring experts, Russian winter crops had close to perfect conditions, with a warm spring and adequate moisture through the summer months. Spring crops, which were badly hit by drought in Europe, fared well in Russia, with the exception of a few regions. So the forecast is that Russian yields will all be above the five-year average, with the wheat crop said to have set a new production record.

Warning over gloabl food disaster

G20 farming ministers meeting in Indonesia have heard a warning from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation of the importance of making sure this crisis does not turn into a global food availability disaster.

The commission has moved efforts to control African swine fever (ASF) up the agenda, based on the lack of success with existing control measures.

At a meeting in Brussels on ASF, the commission urged co-operation between industry and scientists to accelerate the development of an effective vaccine.

