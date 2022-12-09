Hogmanay holiday ended in hospital for drink-drive PHD student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Hogmanay holiday ended in hospital for drink-drive PHD student

By Jenni Gee
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ella Hall-Younger leaves court after being banned from the roads. Image: DC Thomson
Ella Hall-Younger leaves court after being banned from the roads. Image: DC Thomson

A Hogmanay holiday in the highlands ended in hospital for a PhD student who decided to drink and drive.

Ella Hall-Younger was visiting the region with friends over the new year but when the revelry turned sour she decided to get behind the wheel.

She later crashed her car and was taken to hospital, where blood tests revealed she was more than three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Hall-Younger, 25, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a single drink-driving charge.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that at around 1.30am on January 1 of this year police responded to a call and traced a red Citroen C1 car that appeared to have been involved in a collision on the A87 at Dornie.

“They could see the female accused within the driver’s side,” Ms MacEwan told the court.

Ambulance and fire service were called to the scene to assist.

Driver had ‘alcohol on her breath’

When the woman got out of the car police witnesses could smell alcohol on her breath and noted that she was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

She was taken by ambulance to Broadford Hospital where she was kept overnight.

Having identified herself as the driver of the vehicle, Hall-Younger agreed to provide a sample of blood, which when analysed revealed her have 172 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 50 milligrammes.

Solicitor Graham Mann said his client had been on holiday touring with a number of friends when there had been a difference of opinion between parties.

‘A terrible error in judgment’

Feeling “anxious” about the situation, Hall-Younger had “panicked” and decided to drive –  a choice Mr Mann described as a “terrible error in judgment”.

He said his client, a PhD student studying cancer biology, has never been in trouble before and had a previously unblemished driving record. He added that she had not driven since the incident.

Sheriff David Harvie told Hall-Younger, of Oakfield Avenue, Glasgow, that her actions represented “a serious misjudgment” and fined her £320.

He also banned her from the roads for 12 months, which could be reduced by three months if she takes part in a self-funded drink-drivers rehabilitation course.

