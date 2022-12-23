Concerned neighbour calls 999 after nappy change row turns nasty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concerned neighbour calls 999 after nappy change row turns nasty

By Kathryn Wylie
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 10:23 am
David Jess leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasper Image
A new mum was shouted at and called ‘fat’ by her partner who argued she’d left it too long to change their 18-month-old child’s nappy.

David Jess’ shouting was so loud and aggressive that a neighbour overheard and, concerned for the welfare of mum and baby, called 999.

When police arrived Jess, 29, answered the door “bare-chested, sweating profusely and appearing angry”, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

He’s now been handed a court order to address his anger management issues.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said the woman was left “alarmed and scared” after the incident on Covesea Road in Elgin on November 7 this year.

Argument heard through walls

She said the argument was about changing their child’s nappy and it started at around 3.30pm.

“The accused felt she should’ve changed it sooner,” the fiscal said.

“But as she was tending to the baby the accused started and continued to shout abuse towards her, calling her fat.

“She was alarmed and scared and the baby was upset.

“A neighbour next door heard him shouting aggressively and formed the opinion he was angry.”

She was so concerned for the pair’s welfare that she called 999.

“Police attended and the accused appeared at the door bare-chested and sweating profusely,” Ms Ralph added. “He appeared angry. He was apprehended and taken to the police station.”

She later added that the complainer had told the Crown she believed her behaviour had played a part in the incident along with the stress of caring for a new baby.

Jess, of Croft Road, Elgin, admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

There were ‘wider issues’ beyond dirty nappy

His defence agent Ben Thom said the full nappy had been “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

“There was an argument over the changing of the nappy but there were wider issues beyond that,” he said.

“The accommodation was not of a satisfactory condition and that had been playing on his anxieties, particularly with concern for his child’s health.

“Matters have gotten back onto stable ground in terms of the relationship.

“He appreciated there’s work that can be done with him either through a community payback order or a structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff David Harvie told Jess: “This truly appears to be out of character for you. You have acknowledged that there are one of two issues it would be helpful for you to take through and address.”

He placed him on a structured deferred sentence for six months and ordered him to be of good behaviour and engage with anger management support during that time.

Jess will be sentenced in June next year.

