Concerned neighbour calls 999 after nappy change row turns nasty

A new mum was shouted at and called ‘fat’ by her partner who argued she’d left it too long to change their 18-month-old child’s nappy.

David Jess’ shouting was so loud and aggressive that a neighbour overheard and, concerned for the welfare of mum and baby, called 999.

When police arrived Jess, 29, answered the door “bare-chested, sweating profusely and appearing angry”, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

He’s now been handed a court order to address his anger management issues.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said the woman was left “alarmed and scared” after the incident on Covesea Road in Elgin on November 7 this year.

Argument heard through walls

She said the argument was about changing their child’s nappy and it started at around 3.30pm.

“The accused felt she should’ve changed it sooner,” the fiscal said.

“But as she was tending to the baby the accused started and continued to shout abuse towards her, calling her fat.

“She was alarmed and scared and the baby was upset.

“A neighbour next door heard him shouting aggressively and formed the opinion he was angry.”

She was so concerned for the pair’s welfare that she called 999.

“Police attended and the accused appeared at the door bare-chested and sweating profusely,” Ms Ralph added. “He appeared angry. He was apprehended and taken to the police station.”

She later added that the complainer had told the Crown she believed her behaviour had played a part in the incident along with the stress of caring for a new baby.

Jess, of Croft Road, Elgin, admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

There were ‘wider issues’ beyond dirty nappy

His defence agent Ben Thom said the full nappy had been “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

“There was an argument over the changing of the nappy but there were wider issues beyond that,” he said.

“The accommodation was not of a satisfactory condition and that had been playing on his anxieties, particularly with concern for his child’s health.

“Matters have gotten back onto stable ground in terms of the relationship.

“He appreciated there’s work that can be done with him either through a community payback order or a structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff David Harvie told Jess: “This truly appears to be out of character for you. You have acknowledged that there are one of two issues it would be helpful for you to take through and address.”

He placed him on a structured deferred sentence for six months and ordered him to be of good behaviour and engage with anger management support during that time.

Jess will be sentenced in June next year.