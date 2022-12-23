Culloden volunteers put together 200 festive hampers to help those hit by cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Culloden volunteers put together 200 festive hampers to help those hit by cost of living crisis

By Ross Hempseed
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 12:04 pm
festive hampers
Christmas hampers filled with food to help get families through the week. Image: Lorna Mason.

Volunteers in Inverness have spread some Christmas cheer to the community by creating festive hampers to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Members of the Smithton, King’s and Barn Churches, Culloden, raised thousands of pounds to make up 200 hampers for people experiencing a “tough” Christmas.

The volunteer group in charge of the hampers has found it harder to get donations this year as many of their usual contributors – like supermarkets – were already doing their own thing to ease the burden.

Lorna Mason, who led the Christmas hamper scheme this year, reached out to several supermarkets asking for donations.

After receiving help from Spar, Morrisons, Co-op and Cfine, she realised the donations “didn’t amount to anything near what they needed”.

Normally the hampers would be full of donated food delivered by the pallet load, however, this year it was bags of food.

Not to be disheartened, the volunteer team reached out to members of the three churches who donated more than £7,000 to buy food.

Once the food had been collected, 15 volunteers helped pack the hampers at the Barn Church in just two days.

Lorna Mason led the charge to create 200 festive hampers for those in need this Christmas. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

The hampers include staples like biscuits, pasta, soup, packet sauces and for a little bit of Christmas magic – mince pies and selection boxes.

Many hampers can feed a family of four for a week, with some smaller hampers for single people.

‘It’s showing God’s love in action’

Mrs Mason said: “On the first night, we managed to pack 120 hampers in just four and half hours, and I’d put the whole week aside for packing with various volunteers coming in.

“The next day, we had more volunteers come along and by 1pm, the hampers were finished and ready for delivery.”

Also included in the hampers is a list of the warm hubs available in the area.

Various groups, including Women’s Aid, social work and local schools collected hampers while the rest were delivered.

“It’s very important for the community because the churches are here not just to look after themselves, they are here to look after their community.

“Just to be able to offer something to the people and have them accept it when they really need it the most, it’s showing God’s love in action.

“It’s terrible to think that people do need your help with basics like food.”

The community fridge open automatically at 8am after being stocked up the night before. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

Community fridge is a lifeline

Mrs Mason also looks after the GoodNess community fridge located outside the Barn Church.

Some people queue from 8am when the fridge automatically unlocks.

The service is essential as food prices remain high, with Mrs Mason saying that most of the food they put into the fridge overnight is gone by the next afternoon.

She estimates that a minimum of 20 people access the fridge daily, which has shelved for ambient goods and a large fridge for milk, salad packs and cold items.

Donations come from various sources, including Co-op and Nisa and a monthly pallet delivery from Cfine – the foodbank charity being supported by The Press and Journal’s Big Food Appeal.

Mrs Mason said: “The community fridge has been very well used and we have noted that are left by people saying ‘thank you so much we couldn’t have fed our grandchildren if we hadn’t had this’ and you just appreciate how people do use it.

festive hampers
Tins of beans, hotdogs and bags and sugar stacked ready for putting into the hampers. Image: Lorna Mason

“That’s what it’s all about, having the community come together and people knowing and understanding where the food is coming from and where it’s going.”

In addition to the community fridge, the Barn Church will open its doors in January as both a warm hub and café serving hot drinks and hot food such as soup.

The soup will be made by schoolchildren from the Duncan Forbes Primary School.

Big Christmas Food Appeal button, click for full page

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 are working with charity partner Cfine to support initiatives like this one.

Our appeal is raising money for Cfine – which supports foodbanks across the Highlands and Grampian – while also boosting supplies in the warehouse.

We’re also celebrating the efforts of community groups who are trying to ensure nobody goes hungry this winter.

The appeal also aims to signpost the help available to people struggling with the cost of living – check out our interactive foodbanks map, or our list of warm spaces near you. 

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal





