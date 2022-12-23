Man accused of sending threatening emails to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man accused of sending threatening emails to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross

By Kathryn Wylie
December 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Edwards is accused of sending offensive emails to Douglas Ross MP. Image DC Thomson
Mark Edwards is accused of sending offensive emails to Douglas Ross MP. Image DC Thomson

A Moray man has appeared in court accused of sending grossly offensive emails to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Mark Edwards has been charged over the messages to the MSP and MP for Moray that court papers say are “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character”.

Edwards, 49, denies the charge against him under the Communications Act 2003.

It alleges that on November 11 this year he sent emails to the politician that were “threatening violence and containing derogatory remarks”.

Made no plea

Edwards, of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, made no plea when his case was called by way of undertaking at Elgin Sheriff Court.

His case was continued until next month and he was given bail on the standard conditions, along with a special condition that he does not contact or attempt to contact Mr Ross in any way.

Sheriff David Harvie told him: “That doesn’t just mean face-to-face contact either. It means you mustn’t contact him by letter, phone, text message, Whatsapp, email or social media.

“If Douglas Ross reaches out to you you must ignore him.”

