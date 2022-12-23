Man accused of sending threatening emails to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray man has appeared in court accused of sending grossly offensive emails to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Mark Edwards has been charged over the messages to the MSP and MP for Moray that court papers say are “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character”.

Edwards, 49, denies the charge against him under the Communications Act 2003.

It alleges that on November 11 this year he sent emails to the politician that were “threatening violence and containing derogatory remarks”.

Made no plea

Edwards, of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, made no plea when his case was called by way of undertaking at Elgin Sheriff Court.

His case was continued until next month and he was given bail on the standard conditions, along with a special condition that he does not contact or attempt to contact Mr Ross in any way.

Sheriff David Harvie told him: “That doesn’t just mean face-to-face contact either. It means you mustn’t contact him by letter, phone, text message, Whatsapp, email or social media.

“If Douglas Ross reaches out to you you must ignore him.”

