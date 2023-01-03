Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns nasty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns nasty

By David Love
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 7:54 am
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook

A romantic weekend away in Inverness turned violent when a beautician dragged her tattooist boyfriend across a car park by his hair and threw a spray can at his head.

Jodie Hannan’s violent actions – branded “extremely unpleasant” by a sheriff – came after her partner decided to leave her alone in the hotel room for hours while he went to see a client.

This so enraged Hannan that she took a taxi 14 miles to confront him before carrying out the nasty attack.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the 33-year-old and her then-boyfriend were spending two nights in the Highland capital but it all went wrong when he decided to go to see a client and took her mother’s car.

Car park confrontation

Fiscal depute David Morton said Hannan, from Dundee, was left in the room for hours and got so fed up she paid for a taxi to take her to Fortrose on the Black Isle so she could confront him.

During the subsequent encounter, her passport and bank card were destroyed by the boyfriend and, in retaliation, she lashed out with violence.

Mr Morton said Hannan picked up a spray can and threw it at his head before grabbing him by the hair and dragging him along the ground.

Hannan admitted the assault and was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid community work by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald, who described the incident as “extremely unpleasant.”

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson said that the mother-of-two, of Roseburn Gardens, Dundee, was “very upset” and the relationship was “very unhealthy.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

