Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns nasty

A romantic weekend away in Inverness turned violent when a beautician dragged her tattooist boyfriend across a car park by his hair and threw a spray can at his head.

Jodie Hannan’s violent actions – branded “extremely unpleasant” by a sheriff – came after her partner decided to leave her alone in the hotel room for hours while he went to see a client.

This so enraged Hannan that she took a taxi 14 miles to confront him before carrying out the nasty attack.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the 33-year-old and her then-boyfriend were spending two nights in the Highland capital but it all went wrong when he decided to go to see a client and took her mother’s car.

Car park confrontation

Fiscal depute David Morton said Hannan, from Dundee, was left in the room for hours and got so fed up she paid for a taxi to take her to Fortrose on the Black Isle so she could confront him.

During the subsequent encounter, her passport and bank card were destroyed by the boyfriend and, in retaliation, she lashed out with violence.

Mr Morton said Hannan picked up a spray can and threw it at his head before grabbing him by the hair and dragging him along the ground.

Hannan admitted the assault and was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid community work by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald, who described the incident as “extremely unpleasant.”

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson said that the mother-of-two, of Roseburn Gardens, Dundee, was “very upset” and the relationship was “very unhealthy.”

