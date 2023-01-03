Liz Cameron: Scotland’s education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Liz Cameron: Scotland’s education and skills system is key to producing future talent

By Liz Cameron
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 7:57 am
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography

Surging energy costs and record inflation continue to cause great uncertainty for Scottish businesses, with many pondering whether they will make it through the winter.

Although economic growth recovered in October, with a small rebound, this is distorted.

It mostly reflects a favourable comparison with September, when the economy was suppressed by the bank holiday to mark the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

This positive start to the final quarter of the year is unlikely to prevent recession.

Many feeling the pinch

Consumers and firms continue to feel the pinch, with many concerned for their outlook in 2023.

The chancellor has already expressed concern the current crisis will get worse before it gets better, against a backdrop of a major tightening of the public finances and little relief in the way of personal taxes.

At the same time, businesses are dealing with longer-term challenges as well as the immediate issue of the cost-of-doing-business crisis.

The constant barrier to business growth cited by our members continues to be about our workforce.

Skills shortage barrier

Specifically, Scotland’s major sectors are regularly citing skills shortages, supply of labour and talent attraction and retention as barriers to meeting business demand and growth.

Rebalancing Scotland’s education and skills systems will be a necessary and natural exercise to undertake if we are to continue to produce high quality talent to contribute to Scotland’s economy.

That rebalancing must be aligned with the needs of the economy, specifically where the future growth and opportunities lie, and not just a narrow exercise to balance government budgets.

One part of Scotland’s skills system which is a shining example of aligning with economic trends and industry demand is apprenticeships and the services delivered by Skills Development Scotland.

Ross Henderson, who started an apprenticeship with Scotrail. Image: ScotRail.

From a business perspective, it’s a no-brainer to provide and hire apprentices.

It brings together the real world of work and accredited qualifications, and creates a pipeline of talent for companies in Scotland.

For young people, they experience work on the frontline, build their knowledge, networks and confidence, and receive world-class training.

Apprenticeships ‘key component’

We know demand for skills is high across Scotland’s economy. Apprenticeships, developed by industry, are a key component of developing talent that is ready to participate in the workforce.

Right now there are there 12,000 companies employing apprentices in Scotland.

And there are 43,000 apprentices in training, which is testament to the buy-in of this approach from the private sector.

Added value

The latest statistics provide evidence of the value apprentices bring to businesses.

More than nine in 10 (96%) employers recommend apprenticeships and 87% have stated their intentions to continue offering them in the future.

This is testament to the private sector’s commitment to nurturing the next generation, as well as the value of the partnership between industry and government agencies to closely align skills provision with economic demand.

Young apprentices benefit from hands-on skills training. Image: Shutterstock

Looking ahead to the future, “meta” skills will be critical for Scotland’s workforce if we are to grasp the opportunities and navigate the challenges.

By “meta-skills” we mean those uniquely human skills – for example, creativity, curiosity, empathy and communication – which allow people to be adaptive and responsive to the changing requirements of the workplace, regardless of context.

These critical attributes are best nurtured on the frontline through apprenticeships, which provide on-the-job learning, secure pay, professional networks and accredited qualifications.

Apprenticeships are ‘win-win’

Firms recognise that apprenticeships are a tried and tested way to develop the workforce, providing a win-win situation for both businesses and employees.

Scottish Government efforts, through an independent review, to ensure apprenticeships remain flexible and up to date with the differing needs of sectors across the economy are a step in the right direction.

Of course, any recommendations must be fit for today as well as for the future.

Employers’ voices must be at the heart of delivery and a clear shift towards a culture of lifelong learning.

The chamber of commerce network in Scotland has been a longstanding ambassador for apprenticeships and we will continue to champion the benefits they provide to both individuals and businesses.

By developing Scotland’s workforce, businesses can grow and thrive.

Liz Cameron is chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(Mario Martija Sevilla/Alamy/PA)
Judges throw out spyware maker’s bid to derail legal case filed by WhatsApp
City traders remained optimistic on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
FTSE 100 closes at four-year high as investors buoyed by China reopening
Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan leaving the the Department of Transport in Westminster, London, following a meeting between members of the rail unions and Minister of State for Rail and HS2, Huw Merriman, after a week of disruption to rail services because of strikes. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023.
More strikes expected despite crisis talks between unions and ministers
The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that inflation in the UK could become “more persistent” amid prevailing tough economic conditions, as he hinted at another upcoming interest rate hike (John Walton/ PA)
Bank chief economist: Inflation could be more persistent even if gas prices fall
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
Members of the RMT on the picket line outside Euston station in London (PA)
‘Constructive’ meeting between RMT, train operators and Government
Former McDonald’s chief executive officer Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by US federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant (Richard Drew/AP)
Ex-McDonald’s chief charged with misleading investors after sacking over romance
Unite lead national officer Onay Kasab speaks to the media after a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay at the Department of Health in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Strikes set to go ahead after ‘insulting’ talks with Health Secretary
Unite lead national officer Onay Kasab speaks to the media (Yui Mok/PA)
Trade union brands talks with Health Secretary an ‘insult’ amid pay dispute
Troubled electric car battery maker Britishvolt has said it is talks with investors over a possible sale, to keep the firm afloat after it came close to collapse last year (Britishvolt/PA)
Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt in talks over majority sale

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
A9 near Aviemore closed due to collision involving a car and a lorry
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented