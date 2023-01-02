Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County have signed Elgin City attacker Aidan Cruickshank on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old will go straight into the squad for Nairn’s derby match against Clach on Tuesday.

Cruickshank had a spell on loan at Strathspey Thistle earlier in the season and scored twice against Nairn in a 4-2 loss for the Jags at Station Park in October before being recalled by Elgin.

✍️We have completed the loan signing of young attacker Aidan Cruickshank from @ElginCityFC until the end of the season ahead of tomorrow's derby match at Clachnacuddin 🤩 All the details here 👇https://t.co/awL89tB3YU#ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/CnbIVDEjMQ — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 2, 2023

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “We are delighted to get Aidan on loan until the end of the season and we hope this is the first step in building a strong relationship with Elgin City.

“Aidan has performed well while on loan at Strathspey Thistle this season and we are looking forward to working with him and developing his game.

“He is only 17 but he has loads of potential and we are confident that he will be an asset to us and a positive addition to our squad from now until the end of the season. He comes into contention for tomorrow’s match.”

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “Aidan is clearly a talented player with a big future ahead of him. We witnessed that first hand with his performance against us for Strathspey earlier in the season.

“We are delighted to have been entrusted by Elgin City to take care of the next stage of Aidan’s development and we extend our thanks to them for agreeing to this deal.

“We are all excited to welcome Aidan to the club and we look forward to seeing what he can do over the coming months.”