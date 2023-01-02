Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season

By Danny Law
January 2, 2023, 7:44 pm
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.

Nairn County have signed Elgin City attacker Aidan Cruickshank on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old will go straight into the squad for Nairn’s derby match against Clach on Tuesday.

Cruickshank had a spell on loan at Strathspey Thistle earlier in the season and scored twice against Nairn in a 4-2 loss for the Jags at Station Park in October before being recalled by Elgin.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “We are delighted to get Aidan on loan until the end of the season and we hope this is the first step in building a strong relationship with Elgin City.

“Aidan has performed well while on loan at Strathspey Thistle this season and we are looking forward to working with him and developing his game.

“He is only 17 but he has loads of potential and we are confident that he will be an asset to us and a positive addition to our squad from now until the end of the season. He comes into contention for tomorrow’s match.”

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “Aidan is clearly a talented player with a big future ahead of him. We witnessed that first hand with his performance against us for Strathspey earlier in the season.

“We are delighted to have been entrusted by Elgin City to take care of the next stage of Aidan’s development and we extend our thanks to them for agreeing to this deal.

“We are all excited to welcome Aidan to the club and we look forward to seeing what he can do over the coming months.”

 

