A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 near Tomich.

A section of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed for six hours following the three-vehicle crash, which happened at about 5.15pm.

The road was closed in both directions until 11.30pm.

Police have now confirmed a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Pictures taken at the scene show a transit van in a ditch on side of the road as debris lies strewn across the carriageway.

Police, fire, and paramedics were called to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.23pm.

Five fire crews from Tain, Dingwall, Invergordon, Inverness and Balintore were called to assist.

The stop message was received at 7.13pm, but officers remained at the scene.

UPDATE ❗️20:40#A9 TOMICH#A9 TOMICH, remains closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use the local diversion in place. — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 1, 2023

Motorists were being advised to use an alternative route while the closure was in place.