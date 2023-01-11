Drug dealer in the dock after eagle-eyed postal staff spot cocaine package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drug dealer in the dock after eagle-eyed postal staff spot cocaine package

By Jenni Gee
January 11, 2023, 5:00 pm
Daniel Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

Sorting office staff and sniffer dogs scuppered a drug dealer after they intercepted a parcel of cocaine worth more than £23,000.

Police were called to Dingwall sorting office in May 2021 after staff identified a suspicious package addressed to Daniel Stewart.

Sniffer dogs were brought in and the package was opened by officers who found cocaine vacuum-packed in plastic and wrapped in clothing.

Subsequent searches of the address the parcel had been destined for turned up quantities of cannabis, as well as a large number of cannabis plants.

Stewart, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of being concerned in the supplying of cocaine and cannabis as well as producing cannabis.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said: “On 20th May 2021 staff at the Dingwall sorting office identified a suspicious parcel. Police officers attended with drug sniffer dogs the parcel in question was addressed to D Stewart.”

The parcel was opened and found to contain 243.6 grams of cocaine.

“The value of this is estimated at £7,500 to £10,000 if sold undivided but capable of realising £19,400 to £24,300 if sold in gram deals,” Ms Eastwood said, adding: “The quantity is indicative of onward supply.”

More drugs discovered at home

Following the discovery officers executed a search warrant at Stewart’s Simpson Place address which turned up 1.4kg of herbal cannabis, estimated to be worth around £8,000 or more if sold in “deal quantities”, along with £1,000 in cash and a ‘tick list’.

“Also in the property were 48 cannabis plants in the latter stage of growth. If all plants had reached maturity and were harvested the potential crop would have a value between £9,600 and £28,800,” Ms Eastwood said.

Stewart’s solicitor Neil Wilson said there was a question mark over the accuracy of the Crown’s valuations of the drugs, but added: “It is accepted that these are serious matters.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for pre-sentencing reports and granted a motion for forfeiture of the evidence seized.

