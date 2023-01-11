Drug dealer in the dock after eagle-eyed postal staff spot cocaine package

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sorting office staff and sniffer dogs scuppered a drug dealer after they intercepted a parcel of cocaine worth more than £23,000.

Police were called to Dingwall sorting office in May 2021 after staff identified a suspicious package addressed to Daniel Stewart.

Sniffer dogs were brought in and the package was opened by officers who found cocaine vacuum-packed in plastic and wrapped in clothing.

Subsequent searches of the address the parcel had been destined for turned up quantities of cannabis, as well as a large number of cannabis plants.

Stewart, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of being concerned in the supplying of cocaine and cannabis as well as producing cannabis.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said: “On 20th May 2021 staff at the Dingwall sorting office identified a suspicious parcel. Police officers attended with drug sniffer dogs the parcel in question was addressed to D Stewart.”

The parcel was opened and found to contain 243.6 grams of cocaine.

“The value of this is estimated at £7,500 to £10,000 if sold undivided but capable of realising £19,400 to £24,300 if sold in gram deals,” Ms Eastwood said, adding: “The quantity is indicative of onward supply.”

More drugs discovered at home

Following the discovery officers executed a search warrant at Stewart’s Simpson Place address which turned up 1.4kg of herbal cannabis, estimated to be worth around £8,000 or more if sold in “deal quantities”, along with £1,000 in cash and a ‘tick list’.

“Also in the property were 48 cannabis plants in the latter stage of growth. If all plants had reached maturity and were harvested the potential crop would have a value between £9,600 and £28,800,” Ms Eastwood said.

Stewart’s solicitor Neil Wilson said there was a question mark over the accuracy of the Crown’s valuations of the drugs, but added: “It is accepted that these are serious matters.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for pre-sentencing reports and granted a motion for forfeiture of the evidence seized.