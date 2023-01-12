Woman punched ex-partner in face when he called her ‘toxic’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An unemployed bar worker punched her former partner in the face after he branded her “toxic” during an encounter at an Inverness nightspot.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 22-year-old Aine Macdonald reacted when her ex made the remarks.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said the incident happened in the Caledonian Bar on June 25 2022 after the two had met by chance while socialising with friends.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans said: “They were in a relationship for a year and a half but it ended in January 2022 amidst ongoing acrimony.

“It was a chance encounter and she asked him if they could be civil for the night. But later, he made some comments to her including calling her ‘a toxic piece of s**t’.”

He added: “Nonetheless she shouldn’t have raised her hand, she shouldn’t have taken the bait.”

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence for good behaviour until July 13 and told Macdonald, of Glendoe Terrace, Inverness: “If you are, you will be treated leniently.”