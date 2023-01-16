Shop worker sentenced over knife assault during bondage session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shop worker sentenced over knife assault during bondage session

By David Love
January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
Isaac Bunce, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Isaac Bunce, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A shop worker who slashed a woman’s buttock with a knife after hanging her from a hook during a bondage session has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Isaac Bunce carried out the assault at a property in Inverness in 2011 however tried to change his guilty plea when he appeared for sentencing today.

Sheriff Sara Matheson refused his request, saying it did not meet the criteria for the very rare occasions that a plea could be changed.

A 53-year-old, who was in a bondage and sadomasochism relationship with his victim, previously admitted slashing the woman’s buttock after tying her up, blindfolding and gagging her before hanging her from the hook.

The court was told he was very apologetic afterwards and kept saying sorry to his victim insisting he hadn’t intended to draw blood.

Mrs Gair said: “The relationship involved BDSM behaviour and included the use of ropes, whips, and other implements by consent but never knives.

Four-inch cut to her right buttock

“On one occasion he told her that she had to be punished, tied her up, gagged her, blindfolded her and attached her to a hook on the ceiling.

“He was whipping the woman who complained it was sore and he stopped. She then felt blood running down her leg and saw a small knife.

“It appeared to have been used to inflict a four-inch cut to her right buttock. She did not seek medical attention and it has left a scar.”

Bunce’s previous defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi described the moments after the assault.

He said: “What happened after being cut and bleeding was he immediately apologised, saying, ‘Oh s***, sorry.’

“He appeared to get a fright and said he hadn’t intended to draw blood.

“That night he repeatedly said he was sorry.”

Sheriff Matheson ordered Bunce, whose address was given as the village of Croy, near Inverness, to carry out 162 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a prison sentence.

