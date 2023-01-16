Shop worker sentenced over knife assault during bondage session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A shop worker who slashed a woman’s buttock with a knife after hanging her from a hook during a bondage session has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Isaac Bunce carried out the assault at a property in Inverness in 2011 however tried to change his guilty plea when he appeared for sentencing today.

Sheriff Sara Matheson refused his request, saying it did not meet the criteria for the very rare occasions that a plea could be changed.

A 53-year-old, who was in a bondage and sadomasochism relationship with his victim, previously admitted slashing the woman’s buttock after tying her up, blindfolding and gagging her before hanging her from the hook.

The court was told he was very apologetic afterwards and kept saying sorry to his victim insisting he hadn’t intended to draw blood.

Mrs Gair said: “The relationship involved BDSM behaviour and included the use of ropes, whips, and other implements by consent but never knives.

Four-inch cut to her right buttock

“On one occasion he told her that she had to be punished, tied her up, gagged her, blindfolded her and attached her to a hook on the ceiling.

“He was whipping the woman who complained it was sore and he stopped. She then felt blood running down her leg and saw a small knife.

“It appeared to have been used to inflict a four-inch cut to her right buttock. She did not seek medical attention and it has left a scar.”

Bunce’s previous defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi described the moments after the assault.

He said: “What happened after being cut and bleeding was he immediately apologised, saying, ‘Oh s***, sorry.’

“He appeared to get a fright and said he hadn’t intended to draw blood.

“That night he repeatedly said he was sorry.”

Sheriff Matheson ordered Bunce, whose address was given as the village of Croy, near Inverness, to carry out 162 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a prison sentence.