Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds eager to see latest signing Ben Woods hit top gear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds has backed former Manchester United and Burnley academy player Ben Woods to add quality to Caley Thistle, as the head coach’s options grow.

Inverness still have eight players sidelined with injuries, but the return of loanees from Highland League clubs and League Two Elgin City, along with the loan signing of Jay Henderson from Premiership side St Mirren and acquisition of free agent Woods has helped.

Woods, who had been on trial with the Highlanders, signed a deal on Friday until the end of the season and made his debut in the second half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Championship leaders Queen’s Park at the Caledonian Stadium.

Central midfielder Woods, 20, signed for Man United’s academy at the age of nine and was there until he moved to Burnley’s academy, aged 16 – where he remained until last year.

The England under-15 call-up made 30 appearances for Burnley’s youth side in Premier League 2, scoring four times and providing one assist.

Manager Dodds is confident his second signing of the January window will be a fine capture once he gets more game-time.

He said: “Ben’s an excellent signing. He has a cultured left foot.

“Once he gets fitter – and he is a fit lad – he can make a pass, get forward and he can score a goal as well.

“He’s a real dynamic midfielder. He’s still young, but it was good to give him some minutes on Saturday.

“I am delighted to get him on board. He gives us more options.

“You can see when Lewis Hyde went off (with a knock) just how good an option he was.”

Shaw back in the fold for Inverness

Another player who falls into the category of needing more minutes is winger Nathan Shaw.

Shaw returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend and was pitched in at the start of the second half against Queen’s Park due to Daniel MacKay feeling ill.

The 22-year-old, who was snapped up last summer from Fylde, has bagged five goals and was showing real promise when injury struck in December.

Dodds’ side are now three games unbeaten after a barren run of form throughout the winter, and healthy wins against Cove Rangers and Arbroath were followed by Saturday’s fine 0-0 draw against the league-leading Spiders.

He feels Caley Thistle are feeling the benefit of more options in recent weeks.

Dodds said: “Nathan needs some game-time. I didn’t want to put him on after 45 minutes, but Dan MacKay was feeling ill, so we had to take him off.

“It’s nice to have Nathan back and the minutes will do him good and the minutes will do Ben good, so we’re starting to have plenty to choose from and we’re getting better results because of it.”

‘Same again’ call for cup encounter

ICT and Queen’s do it all again at the same venue this weekend in the fourth-round of the Scottish Cup.

And Dodds is confident his team can again match their opponents and go for the breakthrough to see them clinch the tie.

He said: “It will be some game back here on Saturday.

“Queen’s Park ask you questions. They play with an energy, because they’ve a lot of young lads and they move about well.

“But, if we stick to our game plan, and replicate our effort from the weekend and pick the right pass, I’m sure we’ll create chances.”