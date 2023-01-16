Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds eager to see latest signing Ben Woods hit top gear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds eager to see latest signing Ben Woods hit top gear

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
Midfielder Ben Woods made his debut for ICT against Queen's Park at the weekend. Image: SNS
Midfielder Ben Woods made his debut for ICT against Queen's Park at the weekend. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds has backed former Manchester United and Burnley academy player Ben Woods to add quality to Caley Thistle, as the head coach’s options grow.

Inverness still have eight players sidelined with injuries, but the return of loanees from Highland League clubs and League Two Elgin City, along with the loan signing of Jay Henderson from Premiership side St Mirren and acquisition of free agent Woods has helped.

Woods, who had been on trial with the Highlanders, signed a deal on Friday until the end of the season and made his debut in the second half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Championship leaders Queen’s Park at the Caledonian Stadium.

Central midfielder Woods, 20, signed for Man United’s academy at the age of nine and was there until he moved to Burnley’s academy, aged 16 – where he remained until last year.

The England under-15 call-up made 30 appearances for Burnley’s youth side in Premier League 2, scoring four times and providing one assist.

Manager Dodds is confident his second signing of the January window will be a fine capture once he gets more game-time.

He said: “Ben’s an excellent signing. He has a cultured left foot.

“Once he gets fitter – and he is a fit lad – he can make a pass, get forward and he can score a goal as well.

Ben Woods came on in the second half against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“He’s a real dynamic midfielder. He’s still young, but it was good to give him some minutes on Saturday.

“I am delighted to get him on board. He gives us more options.

“You can see when Lewis Hyde went off (with a knock) just how good an option he was.”

Shaw back in the fold for Inverness

Another player who falls into the category of needing more minutes is winger Nathan Shaw.

Shaw returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend and was pitched in at the start of the second half against Queen’s Park due to Daniel MacKay feeling ill.

The 22-year-old, who was snapped up last summer from Fylde, has bagged five goals and was showing real promise when injury struck in December.

Dodds’ side are now three games unbeaten after a barren run of form throughout the winter, and healthy wins against Cove Rangers and Arbroath were followed by Saturday’s fine 0-0 draw against the league-leading Spiders.

He feels Caley Thistle are feeling the benefit of more options in recent weeks.

Dodds said: “Nathan needs some game-time. I didn’t want to put him on after 45 minutes, but Dan MacKay was feeling ill, so we had to take him off.

“It’s nice to have Nathan back and the minutes will do him good and the minutes will do Ben good, so we’re starting to have plenty to choose from and we’re getting better results because of it.”

Nathan Shaw needs games to get back to full fitness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group

‘Same again’ call for cup encounter

ICT and Queen’s do it all again at the same venue this weekend in the fourth-round of the Scottish Cup.

And Dodds is confident his team can again match their opponents and go for the breakthrough to see them clinch the tie.

He said: “It will be some game back here on Saturday.

“Queen’s Park ask you questions. They play with an energy, because they’ve a lot of young lads and they move about well.

“But, if we stick to our game plan, and replicate our effort from the weekend and pick the right pass, I’m sure we’ll create chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle apologises after Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds irked…
Queen's Park's Josh McPake (left) and ICT's Lewis Hyde during last week's 0-0 league tussle. Image: SNS
Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle v Queen's Park tie in Scottish Cup
Caley Thistle midfielder Lewis Hyde is ready for a crack at Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle midfielder Lewis Hyde hails special feeling ahead of Scottish Cup clash with…
St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson has made an instant impact at Inverness this month. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle forward Steven Hislop gives nod of approval to first two January signings
Antonio Reguero in action for HJK Helsinki during his first spell at the club in 2020. Image: Courtesy of HJK Helsinki
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County keeper Antonio Reguero opens new Finnish chapter
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds, left, and his Queen's Park counterpart Owen Coyle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: One of the better 0-0 draws you are likely to…
Caley Thistle centre half will be aiming for a second successive clean sheet against Queen's Park, this time in the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine boosted by matching free-scoring leaders Queen's Park
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…
ICT's Daniel MacKay breaks away from Queen's Park's Jake Davidson. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 0-0 Queen's Park - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds settles for holding leaders Queen's Park in showdown

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented