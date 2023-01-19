Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low pay

By David McPhee
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 1:33 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“Fed up” court staff are due to strike over pay next month, the union organising the action has confirmed.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said that bar officers and clerks employed at sheriff courts across Scotland will halt work on February 1 in a day of action over low pay.

It said “angry” workers feel they are being unfairly treated and taken for granted by the Scottish Government.

While it is hoped that essential services will be maintained “as far as possible” during the planned action, one senior solicitor in Aberdeen voiced concern that the strike could impact trials and other court business.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our hard-working members are fed up and angry with the way they’re being treated by a government that takes them for granted.

“They are determined to win this dispute and secure for themselves a pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.

“The government can resolve this dispute tomorrow if it puts money on the table.”

‘Holding a trial will be difficult’

Mike Monro, of Makie and Dewar solicitors, said “one would assume” the strikes will cause major disruption to the running of the court.

He added: “The sheriffs rely on the bar officers to get them in and out of court, while we, as solicitors, rely on them to make sure witnesses are present, where they are, and so they go to the right place.

“We all work together and so if you take one of the cogs out of the wheel, it’s going to make what is sometimes seen to be the smooth running of the court very, very difficult – particularly, holding a trial will be difficult.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We have been informed that the PCS Union intends to induce their members employed in SCTS to participate in the national day of industrial action called by PCS across the UK on February 1 2023.

“This action may lead to disruption. The SCTS plans to maintain essential services as far as possible during the planned action.”

‘Constructive talks took place’

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government notes PCS has decided to take industrial action across all civil service employers on a range of issues, a number of which are reserved to the UK Government.

“It is encouraging that the SCTS plans to maintain essential services as far as possible during the planned action.

“In relation to pay, Scottish Ministers have a distinct policy under which negotiations are conducted with the recognised trade unions.

“Constructive talks took place which resulted in significant movement to respond to union representations, including higher increases targeted at the lowest paid.

“The Scottish Government has been and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with PCS on these issues.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Penney was snared by paedophile hunters Picture shows; David Penney / Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook, ChildOnlineSafetyTeamUK / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Paedophile hunters snared man who asked decoys about their bras
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his 'petty existence' before someone 'pulls the…
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grant filmed neighbours, train passengers and women at UHI and had indecent images of children. Picture shows; Iain Grant. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 06/12/2022
Highland paedophile and upskirting voyeur avoids jail after being caught with 'extreme' child abuse…
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police a woman when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Peterhead man who was throttling partner had to be dragged off her by police
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Earley died after an electrical explosion at the Global Energy facility at Nigg Picture shows; Christopher Earley died after an electrical explosion at the Global Energy facility at Nigg. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Firm fined £80,000 after man dies following electrical explosion at Cromarty Firth site
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man, 43, in court charged with murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. FAI at Wick Sheriff Court. Picture shows; The stricken Cemjford vessel in the Pentland Firth.. Pentland Firth. Supplied by MAIB/Northlink Ferries Date; Unknown
Eight men died when Cemfjord cement vessel capsized 'suddenly and violently', inquiry told
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Woman found dead in Aberdeen flat named Picture shows; Jacqueline Kerr. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man, 43, due in court in connection with death of 'fun loving' Jacqueline Kerr

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented