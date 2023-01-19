Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Fed up” court staff are due to strike over pay next month, the union organising the action has confirmed.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said that bar officers and clerks employed at sheriff courts across Scotland will halt work on February 1 in a day of action over low pay.

It said “angry” workers feel they are being unfairly treated and taken for granted by the Scottish Government.

While it is hoped that essential services will be maintained “as far as possible” during the planned action, one senior solicitor in Aberdeen voiced concern that the strike could impact trials and other court business.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our hard-working members are fed up and angry with the way they’re being treated by a government that takes them for granted.

“They are determined to win this dispute and secure for themselves a pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.

“The government can resolve this dispute tomorrow if it puts money on the table.”

‘Holding a trial will be difficult’

Mike Monro, of Makie and Dewar solicitors, said “one would assume” the strikes will cause major disruption to the running of the court.

He added: “The sheriffs rely on the bar officers to get them in and out of court, while we, as solicitors, rely on them to make sure witnesses are present, where they are, and so they go to the right place.

“We all work together and so if you take one of the cogs out of the wheel, it’s going to make what is sometimes seen to be the smooth running of the court very, very difficult – particularly, holding a trial will be difficult.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We have been informed that the PCS Union intends to induce their members employed in SCTS to participate in the national day of industrial action called by PCS across the UK on February 1 2023.

“This action may lead to disruption. The SCTS plans to maintain essential services as far as possible during the planned action.”

‘Constructive talks took place’

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government notes PCS has decided to take industrial action across all civil service employers on a range of issues, a number of which are reserved to the UK Government.

“It is encouraging that the SCTS plans to maintain essential services as far as possible during the planned action.

“In relation to pay, Scottish Ministers have a distinct policy under which negotiations are conducted with the recognised trade unions.

“Constructive talks took place which resulted in significant movement to respond to union representations, including higher increases targeted at the lowest paid.

“The Scottish Government has been and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with PCS on these issues.”

