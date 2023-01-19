Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the trigger’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray man has admitted sending a threatening email to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in which he branded him a “useless fud” and told him to “end his petty existence”.

Mark Edwards also called the Moray MP a “f****** bufty” and told him “the entire planet” would be better off without him, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

After police arrested and charged him, the 50-year-old apologised and said he was sorry for making the remarks.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court Edwards sent the email at 1.45am on November 28 last year.

‘You are useless fud the entire planet would be better without’

It read: “Also, you are a useless fud the entire planet would be better without.

But I guess you already know that.

“Why not do the honourable thing and end your petty existence before somebody older and wiser takes it upon them to pull the trigger, you f****** bufty”.

The court heard how Mr Ross believed the tone and wording of the email was “grossly offensive” and threatening.

“The complainer perceived this message to be a threat towards a Member of Parliament,” the fiscal added.

When Edward was cautioned and charged he stated to police officers: “Like I say, I regret it and I am sorry.”

Courts to take serious view on matter

Edwards, a first offender, pled guilty to sending communications that were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character”.

His defence agent Kevin Hughes asked for background reports to be prepared and for sentencing to be deferred.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said: “I have already made comments in this court about threats being made to Members of Parliament being taken seriously, especially with respect to harm being caused to MPs in the south.”

She called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out before sentencing.

Edwards, of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, will reappear in court again next month.

Not the first to threaten MP

Last year, Moray musician David Levon, 59, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a foul-mouthed rant at Mr Ross’s constituency office in Elgin.

Levon called him a “f****** Tory” and compared the Conservative Party to Nazis.

He was handed a community payback order last July.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.