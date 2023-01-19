Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the trigger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the trigger’

By Kathryn Wylie
January 19, 2023, 3:13 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 6:56 pm
Douglas Ross perceived the email to be offensive and threatening. Image: DC Thomson
Douglas Ross perceived the email to be offensive and threatening. Image: DC Thomson

A Moray man has admitted sending a threatening email to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in which he branded him a “useless fud” and told him to “end his petty existence”.

Mark Edwards also called the Moray MP a  “f****** bufty” and told him “the entire planet” would be better off without him, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

After police arrested and charged him, the 50-year-old apologised and said he was sorry for making the remarks.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court Edwards sent the email at 1.45am on November 28 last year.

‘You are useless fud the entire planet would be better without’

It read: “Also, you are a useless fud the entire planet would be better without.
But I guess you already know that.

“Why not do the honourable thing and end your petty existence before somebody older and wiser takes it upon them to pull the trigger, you f****** bufty”.

The court heard how Mr Ross believed the tone and wording of the email was “grossly offensive” and threatening.

“The complainer perceived this message to be a threat towards a Member of Parliament,” the fiscal added.

When Edward was cautioned and charged he stated to police officers: “Like I say, I regret it and I am sorry.”

Courts to take serious view on matter

Edwards, a first offender, pled guilty to sending communications that were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character”.

His defence agent Kevin Hughes asked for background reports to be prepared and for sentencing to be deferred.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said: “I have already made comments in this court about threats being made to Members of Parliament being taken seriously, especially with respect to harm being caused to MPs in the south.”

She called for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out before sentencing.

Edwards, of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, will reappear in court again next month.

Not the first to threaten MP

Last year, Moray musician David Levon, 59, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a foul-mouthed rant at Mr Ross’s constituency office in Elgin.

Levon called him a “f****** Tory” and compared the Conservative Party to Nazis.

He was handed a community payback order last July.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

