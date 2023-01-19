Cove Rangers sign Tony Weston on loan from Rangers until end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign Tony Weston on loan from Rangers until end of the season

By Jamie Durent
January 19, 2023, 3:15 pm
Tony Weston in action for Rangers B. Image: Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock (13721419j)
Tony Weston in action for Rangers B. Image: Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock (13721419j)

Cove Rangers have completed the loan signing of Rangers striker Tony Weston until the end of the season.

Weston scored once in 18 appearances for Partick Thistle earlier this season and become manager Paul Hartley’s fourth signing of the January window.

“I thought I might have to drop down a league, but I really didn’t want to, so to get the chance to play for Cove is great for me,” said Weston.

“I know they play good football, and I believe I’ve got what it takes to play at this level. I have proved I can do it in the Lowland League, and this is now an opportunity to do so in the Championship.

“I really enjoyed my time out at Partick Thistle. It was a good experience, a character-building exercise and it was great to be involved in a first team dressing room.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager, he’s made it clear that he will give me the chance to play, that I will be given opportunities and it will be up to me to make the most of that.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the squad and getting out on the pitch, and to start this next chapter of my career with Cove Rangers.”

Liverpool-born striker Weston came through the academy at Blackpool before joining Rangers in the summer of 2020.

He made his senior debut for the Gers at the end of last season and spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Cove’s fellow Championship rivals Partick.

“He’s got good movement and will give us more options in the final third. He’s an attacking threat, he’s got genuine pace, and his direct running will trouble opposing defences,” added Hartley. “I like his turn of speed, and that’s something I was looking to add.

“We were impressed by Tony when he played against us last season in the SPFL Trust Trophy and he’s a player I have kept an eye on. I’m delighted to get him on board for the second half of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cieran Dunne in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cieran Dunne grateful for recall to Cove Rangers line-up
Scott Fox in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers sign goalkeeper Scott Fox on 18-month deal
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…
Morgyn Neill celebrates his late equaliser for Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Morgyn Neill enjoys Cove Rangers leveller with family watching on
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley feels Raith Rovers point could be important
Morgyn Neill celebrates his late equaliser for Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Morgyn Neill lifts lid on Cove Rangers exit U-turn after almost joining Alloa Athletic
Paul Hartley made his return to the Cove dugout. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Defence on the agenda for Paul Hartley in January transfer window
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour: St Johnstone recall midfielder from Cove Rangers loan after ankle injury
Brody Paterson during his time with Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13632754k)
Brody Paterson eyes game-time after making Cove Rangers loan switch

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented