Cove Rangers sign Tony Weston on loan from Rangers until end of the season

Cove Rangers have completed the loan signing of Rangers striker Tony Weston until the end of the season.

Weston scored once in 18 appearances for Partick Thistle earlier this season and become manager Paul Hartley’s fourth signing of the January window.

“I thought I might have to drop down a league, but I really didn’t want to, so to get the chance to play for Cove is great for me,” said Weston.

“I know they play good football, and I believe I’ve got what it takes to play at this level. I have proved I can do it in the Lowland League, and this is now an opportunity to do so in the Championship.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the loan signing of attacking midfielder Tony Weston from @RangersFC until the end of the season! 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝘆! 👋#CRFC | @tonyweston20 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 19, 2023

“I really enjoyed my time out at Partick Thistle. It was a good experience, a character-building exercise and it was great to be involved in a first team dressing room.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager, he’s made it clear that he will give me the chance to play, that I will be given opportunities and it will be up to me to make the most of that.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the squad and getting out on the pitch, and to start this next chapter of my career with Cove Rangers.”

Liverpool-born striker Weston came through the academy at Blackpool before joining Rangers in the summer of 2020.

He made his senior debut for the Gers at the end of last season and spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Cove’s fellow Championship rivals Partick.

“He’s got good movement and will give us more options in the final third. He’s an attacking threat, he’s got genuine pace, and his direct running will trouble opposing defences,” added Hartley. “I like his turn of speed, and that’s something I was looking to add.

“We were impressed by Tony when he played against us last season in the SPFL Trust Trophy and he’s a player I have kept an eye on. I’m delighted to get him on board for the second half of the season.”