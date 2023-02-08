Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks

By Grant McCabe
February 8, 2023, 3:31 pm
Krzystof Andruczak faced police wearing a gas mask and was armed with a knife
Krzystof Andruczak faced police wearing a gas mask and was armed with a knife

A mentally ill man who hurled lit petrol bombs at police and had to be shot by officers has been acquitted of the crime.

Krzystof Andruczak turned on a team of officers who attended at his flat in Inverness on March 31 last year.

The 41 year-old – who was wearing a gas mask and was in camouflage clothes – was also armed with two knives and a metal chain.

The officers luckily escaped any serious harm, but Andruczak left a near £2m repair bill due to the damage he caused at the block of flats.

During a clean-up, workmen went on to discover a cache of deadly weapons in the landing including a crossbow, bayonet, slingshot and hatchet.

Acquitted due to mental disorder

Andrusczak today faced a series of charges including the attempted murder of five police officers, wilful fire-raising and assault.

But, he was acquitted at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow after prosecutors accepted he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

Andrusczak’s sister had raised concerns about him prior to the incident.

She was aware of photos on his Facebook page showing pictures of knives and bottles which appeared to contain petrol.

The woman went on to contact mental health officials, police and the local psychiatric hospital.

The constables were among those who later turned up at the flat in Polvanie View, Inverness to talk to Andrusczak.

Police at Polvanie View
Police at the scene at Polvanie View. Image: Ross Hempseed/DCT Media

There was no response and officers decided to force entry although it appeared the door had been barricaded.

When police finally got in, Andrusczak was in a “crouched position” clutching a lit petrol bomb as if ready to launch it.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh said: “There were numerous other unlit petrol bombs at his feet.

“One officer opened an internal door to act as a barrier.

“The constable felt a strong thud to the back of the door, heard smashing glass and then felt an intense burst of heat.”

Police retreated outside before Andrusczak hurled another petrol bomb from a window narrowly missing an officer.

He went on to lower himself down from his first floor flat using a rope.

Andrusczak used a rope to lower himself to the ground. Image by Jason Hedges.

As the block billowed with smoke, Andrusczak whipped out two knives from his waistband and started swinging a bike chain.

He refused to engage with police, who formed a cordon to try and contain him.

Firearms officers eventually arrived at the scene.

A taser was discharged twice and he was also hit with a rubber bullet, but it had no effect.

It was only when he was shot in the leg that he sank to the ground.

The man standing in the street wearing a gas mask on Polvanie View.
Krzystof Andruczak moments before he was shot in the leg by police. Image: Alasdair MacNeill

The hearing was told the damage Andrusczak caused to the local authority building was “extensive”.

Mr Macintosh said the costs of repairs and having to rehouse other tenants was in the region of £1.8m.

The court heard Andrusczak was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and did not “appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct”.

He is currently being treated in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

Lord Matthews today imposed an interim compulsion order for him to remain there meantime.

The case will call again in May.

