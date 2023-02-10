Man disqualified after listening to music while drinking beer in his car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man disqualified after listening to music while drinking beer in his car

By David Love
February 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Tomasz Sawicki appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Tomasz Sawicki appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A man who “derives comfort” from drinking beer and listening to music in his car has been banned from driving.

Tomasz Sawicki’s television set was broken so he went out to his car to listen to tunes and have a can of Budweiser, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

At a previous hearing, the court heard that Sawicki, 49, became abusive and aggressive with the officers and he also refused to give two breath samples.

Officers found Sawicki in the driver’s seat with a can of Budweiser and the keys in the vehicle when they arrived at Inverness’s Maple Drive on June 6, 2022.

Sawicki, now of Rowan Road, Inverness, admitted failing to provide specimens to establish if he was drunk in charge of the car and a charge of threatening behaviour and sentence was deferred for a background report.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson said: “He accepts he has difficulties with alcohol and lives a solitary life.

‘He believed he had not done anything wrong’

“He derives comfort from listening to music and because his TV was broken, he developed a habit of going out to his car and listen there.

“He believed he had not done anything wrong and that was why he refused. The vehicle was disposed of some time ago.”

The lawyer added that his client expected to be banned from driving although it was at the court’s discretion “given the nature of his previous driving record”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank disqualified Sawicki for 10 months and instructed him to take part in an Offender’s Awareness programme as part of the community payback order which was imposed an alternative to custody.

Sheriff Cruickshank added that a review of Sawicki’s progress would be done by the court on May 4.

