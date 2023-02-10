Former footballer was in charge of major drug dealing operation in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former footballer was in charge of major drug dealing operation in the Highlands

By Ewan Cameron
February 10, 2023, 2:30 pm
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift

A former football player was jailed for nine years today after he was found to be in charge of a major drug dealing operation in the Highlands.

Alasdair Finlayson was linked to a stash of cocaine and cannabis worth more than £650,000 on the streets.

A judge told former Alness United player Finlayson: “You were in charge and actively involved in a substantial drug dealing operation.”

Judge Simon Collins KC told him that he would have faced a 10-year prison sentence for the offences, but for his guilty pleas.

Finlayson, 26, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between January and August 2020.

An ‘astonishing’ downward spiral

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the drugs operation used “stash sites” in wooded areas in the countryside to hide drugs, cash and bulking agents to cut the cocaine.

The judge was told that Finlayson was assessed as the individual in charge after he was found to have travelled between sites and sold drugs.

But the Crown accepted he had built up debts to those higher up in organised crime and had received threatening messages over the debts.

Defence solicitor advocate James Keegan KC, for Finlayson, said he had played football for North Caledonian side Alness United and went into coaching, before getting caught up in drug dealing.

Mr Keegan told the court: “It is astonishing to see such a downward spiral in a relatively short period of time.”

The defence lawyer said that Finlayson, formerly of Shillinghill, Alness, in Ross-shire, expected “a substantial prison sentence” to be imposed on him.

From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift

Co-accused Cameron Ross, 22, formerly of Cromlet Park, Invergordon, was jailed for 23 months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 10 and 12 in 2020 at woodland off Glenglass Road, in Evanton.

Ryan Ross, 28, of Gateside, Balintore, Tain, was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work under a community payback order and fined £2,000 after admitting a proceeds of crime offence by acquiring and having possession of criminal property in sums of cash between July 13  and August 6 in 2020.

A fourth man Daniel Degan, 32, of Coach House Cottages, Alness, was also fined £2,000 and ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine on July 31 in 2020.

How the operation brought down

The court heard the drugs operation was uncovered after Scottish police officers began assisting counterparts from England over suspected English drug dealers

Scottish officers watched a series of meetings between “persons of interest to the English authorities” and Highland locals.

Police discovered a site at Fyrish where clumps of moss had moved to create a hideout for drugs, cash, gloves, scales and bulking agents.

They found 10 kilos of herbal cannabis and more than one and a half kilos of cannabis.

Further drugs, including a haul of high-purity cocaine, were also found in searches of woods at Munlochy and off the Glenglass Road in Evanton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Man cornered woman in street then beat her so much he injured his hand
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Man disqualified after listening to music while drinking beer in his car
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with indecent images of children
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
'Catastrophic capsize' had 'inevitably fatal consequences' for crew, inquiry finds
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Disabled victim 'appalled' after court admonishes pensioner who attacked him in row over cat
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time

Most Read

1
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
Alasdair Finlayson went from footballer to drug dealer. Image: Spindrift
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented