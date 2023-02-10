Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’

By Chris Cromar
February 10, 2023, 3:18 pm
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

A resident of an Aberdeen retirement complex has claimed the council has “imposed” a tenants’ committee on them – which is trying to “take over”.

Douglas Cobban, who has run numerous disabled clubs in the north-east for the past 40 years, lives at Mastrick Land.

The Aberdeen City Council owned complex has 52 flats over 14 stories.

Mr Cobban, 77, and his wife Frances, 84, have been involved in the Mastrick Land Tenants’ Association Committee for the last 16 years.

During Covid, they were conveners of the kitchen area – keeping it clean and stocked up with essentials.

Mastrick Land flats in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

However, he claims new committee members appeared and tried to get into the kitchen against local authority orders – and when he tried to stop them there was a confrontation.

Mr Cobban, who has lung cancer, says he has become so disillusioned he has considered giving up his involvement.

Committee chairman Alex Lesley died of Covid, which has added to the sadness many tenants are feeling.

Douglas Cobban, tenant Muriel Reid and Frances Cobban in the common room of the flats. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Another challenge they faced during lockdown was not being able to hold social events.

Mr Cobban claims the new committee, which he says has been “imposed” by Aberdeen City Council has now “taken over the whole lot”.

Since lockdown has eased activities have not resumed – despite tenants meeting every week in the hope of change.

Tenants pay £12 a year for various activities, including for fish suppers, other meals and entertainment.

Despite this, no Christmas party was held last year – with one of the new committee members allegedly telling tenants they had “no money”. Mr Cobban claims there is £900 in the bank account.

‘We ran it excellently ourselves’

Mr Cobban has complained about the matter. He said: “We had the place going fine until they (the new committee) came in and started taking over the home lock, stock and barrel. I don’t like it because we ran it excellently ourselves.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council (ACC) said: “Acvo received accounts to audit and all bank statements and this was all transferred over to the new committee. There was no Christmas party this year due to committee members being sick and not enough volunteers to organise the event.

“The committee is an independent group supported by ACC and Acvo, although ACC manage the building we do not manage the committee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A new George Street bakery could open in Aberdeen
Former George Street barber shop could become new Aberdeen bakery
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
Andrew Bowie MP at a bus stop in Aboyne, of many Deeside and Donside communities he has argued isn't served well enough by public transport. Image: Andrew Bowie
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed
south college street project
South College Street project: North Esplanade West to close as major upgrade scheme gathers…
Grey seal poking its head out of the water
Bird flu detected in seals with cases in Aberdeenshire and Highlands and Islands
Councillor Martin Greig and community councillor Marc Langford are pleased to hear the mast has been rejected. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council rejects plans for towering 55ft phone mast in west end

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
Stuart MacBride has given a controversial interview with the P&J. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Big Interview: Stuart MacBride on his new book, culture, and the 'swamp of stupid'…
Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167ac)
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen could give Barry Robson managerial job for rest of the season
Stuart Kennedy during the 1980/81 season. Image: SNS
Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy insists Aberdeen remain a big draw for potential managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented