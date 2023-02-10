Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A resident of an Aberdeen retirement complex has claimed the council has “imposed” a tenants’ committee on them – which is trying to “take over”.

Douglas Cobban, who has run numerous disabled clubs in the north-east for the past 40 years, lives at Mastrick Land.

The Aberdeen City Council owned complex has 52 flats over 14 stories.

Mr Cobban, 77, and his wife Frances, 84, have been involved in the Mastrick Land Tenants’ Association Committee for the last 16 years.

During Covid, they were conveners of the kitchen area – keeping it clean and stocked up with essentials.

However, he claims new committee members appeared and tried to get into the kitchen against local authority orders – and when he tried to stop them there was a confrontation.

Mr Cobban, who has lung cancer, says he has become so disillusioned he has considered giving up his involvement.

Committee chairman Alex Lesley died of Covid, which has added to the sadness many tenants are feeling.

Another challenge they faced during lockdown was not being able to hold social events.

Mr Cobban claims the new committee, which he says has been “imposed” by Aberdeen City Council has now “taken over the whole lot”.

Since lockdown has eased activities have not resumed – despite tenants meeting every week in the hope of change.

Tenants pay £12 a year for various activities, including for fish suppers, other meals and entertainment.

Despite this, no Christmas party was held last year – with one of the new committee members allegedly telling tenants they had “no money”. Mr Cobban claims there is £900 in the bank account.

‘We ran it excellently ourselves’

Mr Cobban has complained about the matter. He said: “We had the place going fine until they (the new committee) came in and started taking over the home lock, stock and barrel. I don’t like it because we ran it excellently ourselves.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council (ACC) said: “Acvo received accounts to audit and all bank statements and this was all transferred over to the new committee. There was no Christmas party this year due to committee members being sick and not enough volunteers to organise the event.

“The committee is an independent group supported by ACC and Acvo, although ACC manage the building we do not manage the committee.”