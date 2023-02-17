‘I’ll torch your bairns – they’ll be screaming’: Man threatened to firebomb street and police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I’ll torch your bairns – they’ll be screaming’: Man threatened to firebomb street and police

By David Love
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Alan Whyte appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A police negotiating team had to be brought in when a man threatened to petrol bomb a street.

Alan Whyte had filled a whisky bottle with a flammable liquid and stuffed a cloth wick into the neck when police arrived at his home in Elgin.

The 34-year-old made a number of threats to officers during the stand-off, including that he would target their children.

He told officers: “I’ll torch your houses, your bairns as well, they’ll be screaming.”

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Inverness Sheriff Court that emergency services, including police, an ambulance and two fire and rescue units, were called to the Pinefield Apartments on January 24 this year after Whyte had sent a threatening message to his niece.

She said: “His niece got a text from him with a picture of a bottle with brown liquid and a cloth or tissue sticking out of the top.

“It was captioned ‘Kaboom, here we go, wipe out by my [sic] bye bye.’

Made gun threats

“She contacted him and he said he would blow up the street.”

The prosecutor said that when neighbours arrived at the apartment block he threw a bottle at them and then the police were called.

Ms Love added that Whyte shouted and swore at officers who tried to engage with him.

“But he refused, claiming he had a gun,” she said. “He had a lighter which he continued igniting whilst over and over saying ‘Kaboom.’

“Due to the threats and the fear he had a petrol bomb, police negotiators and a public order team were called.”

Ms Love said the area was cordoned off and Whyte continued to make threats to blow up his flat and set officers on fire.

“Entry was forced, he struggled with officers and made threats to ‘torch your houses, your bairns as well, they’ll be screaming,'” Ms Love said.

‘Your behaviour was appalling and frightening’

After arresting him police discovered his petrol bomb – a whisky bottle with a flammable liquid and a cloth wick.

Whyte appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today and admitted a total of five charges, all committed in a two-month period which began on December 30, 2021.

There were three charges of threatening behaviour, one of sending a menacing text and possession of an incendiary device.

He also pleaded guilty to a sixth charge of being concerned in the supply of 341.16g of cannabis – with a street value of £2,000 – on May 25 2021.

Jailing Whyte for a total of two years and six months, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told him: “Your behaviour was appalling and frightening and it ended up with a threat to bomb.

“You had made a petrol bomb and you caused fear to relatives and neighbours. This was exceptionally serious.”

Whyte’s defence solicitor Gary Foulis said his client expected to be jailed.

He added: “He was using copious amounts of illicit substances then and things spiralled out of control. His mental health was affected.

“This has been a salutary lesson to him. He is clean now and realises the distress he caused to the victims and the cost to the public purse for the emergency services being called out.”

 

