Community group makes a bid to take ownership of Stonehaven’s Tolbooth Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community group makes a bid to take ownership of Stonehaven’s Tolbooth Museum

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Stonehaven Tolbooth Association are making a bid to take over the running of the town's Tolbooth Museum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Stonehaven Tolbooth Association are making a bid to take over the running of the town's Tolbooth Museum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A local community group has made a bid to take control of Stonehaven’s oldest building – the Tolbooth Museum.

The Stonehaven Tolbooth Association (STA) has submitted a community asset transfer request to take ownership of the building from Aberdeenshire Council.

Following discussions with the local authority, STA found out that £55,000 had been set aside for the venue.

Members believe the cash would help with urgent repairs and maintenance to the former prison building.

Clare Thomas at the Tolbooth Museum. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson

The group wants to move forward with its plan to extend the museum and obtain additional funding.

Its members say the extension and other general improvements will help the museum become an “even more popular tourist attraction for Stonehaven”.

They also hope it will make the site “an iconic building that local folk can be proud of”.

An artist impression of the proposed extension at Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum. Image: David Chouman

The popular restaurant located on the first floor of the Tolbooth would continue to operate if the transfer is successful.

Volunteers saved Stonehaven attraction from closure

Aberdeenshire Council closed the museum in March 2011 as part of a budget cost-cutting exercise.

But it opened its doors again just two months later thanks to the hard work of local volunteers.

The Museum is now run and managed by volunteers and it features various artefacts linked to Stonehaven’s history.

Volunteer Cressida Coates pictured at the Tolbooth Museum. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Visitors can also see its original prison cell doors, stocks and even punishment devices.

Over the years, STA has organised visits for schools, community groups, and a tour company.

The town attraction has also been the venue for several weddings.

In 2019, the Association received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award possible for voluntary groups in the UK.

👑 Royal Jubilee 👑In 2019 the museum was delighted to be nominated for and awarded a QAVS or Queens Award for Voluntary…

Posted by Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum on Wednesday, 1 June 2022

The museum also welcomed special guests King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

How long has the museum been in Stonehaven?

The Tolbooth Museum was originally built for use as a storehouse.

But after 1624, town business was carried out on the first floor while the ground floor was used as a prison.

However new purpose-built facilities were constructed in the town and the Tolbooth was reverted back to a storehouse once again in 1767.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay) being welcomed by Association Chair Cressida Coates at a private visit to the museum in October 2019. Image: Stonehaven Tolbooth Association

It was gifted to the Town of Stonehaven by the Marquess of Lansdowne in 1934, and forms part of the Stonehaven Common Good.

It was fully rebuilt and restored following World War II thanks to local and national fundraising by Stonehaven Town Council.

The building was officially opened by HM Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother in September 1963, and the museum welcomed visitors for the first time in 1975.

Public urged to give feedback on transfer bid

A drop-in public consultation event will be held at the museum on Saturday, March 11 to give locals the chance to learn more about the proposal.

Museum volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions residents may have about the process.

The event will run from 12 noon to 3pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news logo
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car Picture shows; Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Apple Date; 16/02/2023
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
The impressive architecture of Robert Gordon’s College which for 250 years was a boys-only school until girls were welcomed into the classrooms in 1989
Robert Gordon's College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz
Depending on the parking zone, the annual cost of your permit will be going up significantly. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Council to pocket extra £620,000 a year from parking charge hike
Charlie Higson
Charlie Higson on Aberdeen's Granite Noir... and hints of Fast Show return
Inverness Justice Centre.
Ellon man appears in court accused of four rape charges
St Andrew's Children's Society is hosting an open day for LGBTQ+ parents. Image: Shutterstock.
Fostering and adoption charity in Aberdeen calls LGBTQ+ community to open day
The incident occurred outside the Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man in court after alleged £500 robbery of 73-year-old pensioner
Barratt Berryden incident
Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen
Worker looks at oil platform
More than 1,000 North Sea workers to vote on strikes as multiple Unite ballots…

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
SSEN attempting to restore power after Storm Otto brings strong winds.. Image: SSEN.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
High winds have caused travel disruption, power cuts and damage to several buildings. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
The incident occurred outside the Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
Storn Otto brings travel disruption and school closures for many across the north and north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Stornoway Coastguard's rescue helicopter joined the search.
Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts
Fiona Drouet has been awarded an honorary degree for her work against gender-based violence.. Image: The Open University.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
The fire destroyed the Beauly Launderette building
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new…
Bill Harvey of Dunbeg Community Council at the village bus stop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dunbeg folk forced to cross main Argyll road in the dark demand lighting

Editor's Picks

Most Commented