Community group makes a bid to take ownership of Stonehaven’s Tolbooth Museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A local community group has made a bid to take control of Stonehaven’s oldest building – the Tolbooth Museum.

The Stonehaven Tolbooth Association (STA) has submitted a community asset transfer request to take ownership of the building from Aberdeenshire Council.

Following discussions with the local authority, STA found out that £55,000 had been set aside for the venue.

Members believe the cash would help with urgent repairs and maintenance to the former prison building.

The group wants to move forward with its plan to extend the museum and obtain additional funding.

Its members say the extension and other general improvements will help the museum become an “even more popular tourist attraction for Stonehaven”.

They also hope it will make the site “an iconic building that local folk can be proud of”.

The popular restaurant located on the first floor of the Tolbooth would continue to operate if the transfer is successful.

Volunteers saved Stonehaven attraction from closure

Aberdeenshire Council closed the museum in March 2011 as part of a budget cost-cutting exercise.

But it opened its doors again just two months later thanks to the hard work of local volunteers.

The Museum is now run and managed by volunteers and it features various artefacts linked to Stonehaven’s history.

Visitors can also see its original prison cell doors, stocks and even punishment devices.

Over the years, STA has organised visits for schools, community groups, and a tour company.

The town attraction has also been the venue for several weddings.

In 2019, the Association received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award possible for voluntary groups in the UK.

👑 Royal Jubilee 👑In 2019 the museum was delighted to be nominated for and awarded a QAVS or Queens Award for Voluntary… Posted by Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum on Wednesday, 1 June 2022

The museum also welcomed special guests King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

How long has the museum been in Stonehaven?

The Tolbooth Museum was originally built for use as a storehouse.

But after 1624, town business was carried out on the first floor while the ground floor was used as a prison.

However new purpose-built facilities were constructed in the town and the Tolbooth was reverted back to a storehouse once again in 1767.

It was gifted to the Town of Stonehaven by the Marquess of Lansdowne in 1934, and forms part of the Stonehaven Common Good.

It was fully rebuilt and restored following World War II thanks to local and national fundraising by Stonehaven Town Council.

The building was officially opened by HM Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother in September 1963, and the museum welcomed visitors for the first time in 1975.

Public urged to give feedback on transfer bid

A drop-in public consultation event will be held at the museum on Saturday, March 11 to give locals the chance to learn more about the proposal.

Museum volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions residents may have about the process.

The event will run from 12 noon to 3pm.