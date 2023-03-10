Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving

By Jenni Gee
March 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:46 am
The incident occurred on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Google Street View
The incident occurred on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Google Street View

A trucker who lost control of his lorry on the A82 and ended up in a field thinks an animal may have run out in front of him.

Gregor Lawrie was travelling in his Mercedes HGV near Drumnadrochit when he collided with a fence and travelled down an embankment.

His solicitor told Inverness Sheriff Court that Lawrie told police he could not explain how the crash had happened.

Lawrie, 52, was not present at the hearing, where solicitor Rory Gowans entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of careless driving on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court the incident had occurred on April 11 2021.

Lorry driver ‘lost control’

She said: “Upon negotiating a slight right-hand bend he lost control of the vehicle and left the carriageway, colliding with a fence, travelling down an embankment and coming to rest in a field.”

Police who attended the scene were told that Lawrie was “unaware” of how his vehicle had left the road.

Lawrie was initially taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and was later cautioned charged and arrested.

He told officers: “I’ll never understand that.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Lawrie, said his client was a “very experienced HGV driver” who has held a driving licence since the age of 17.

Animal could have caused crash

He said: “To this day he struggles to understand what happened here.

“He thinks an animal of some kind ran out in front of him. As an experienced lorry driver he should have been able to deal with that.

“He is fortunate that nobody sustained any injury.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson banned Lawrie, of Glencoe, from the roads for six months and fined him £320.

