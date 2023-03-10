Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:50 am
Councillor Kate Willis brought a motion to council in support of a proposed carbon emissions land tax.
Councillor Kate Willis brought a motion to council in support of a proposed carbon emissions land tax.

“The biggest sinners should pay the biggest penance.”

Those were the words of one councillor who today threw his support behind plans for a carbon land tax.

Councillor Andrew Mackintosh was one of several councillors backing a motion from the Green members of Highland Council.

The motion, led by councillor Kate Willis, asked the council to agree with the principles of a Carbon Emissions Land Tax (CELT). CELT is new legislation being proposed by environment NGOs.

Supporters say it’s a powerful function of land reform. However, the council said the matter needed further consideration before they could throw their weight behind it.

Landowner tax ‘a powerful tool’

Ms Willis’ motion highlighted that far from being a carbon sink, Scotland’s land is actually a net polluter. Much of this, she said, is down to land management practices.

Her motion said the CELT would be “a powerful tool to accelerate changes in land management practices and encourage practices that maximise natural carbon capture, by enabling Councils to tax large landowners based on their estimated positive or negative land carbon emissions.”

Ms Willis wanted the council to support the principles behind the tax, and sign up to a CELT coalition group.

flow country unesco
Peatlands such as the flow country in Caithness play a key role as a carbon sink. Image: RSPB

However, climate chairman Karl Rosie said the motion had sparked concern from community land owners.

He said the unintended consequence of rushing into the tax was that it could impact small community groups who are trying to make a positive contribution locally.

“I am very supportive of the need and intentions for land reform in Scotland,” said Mr Rosie. “I do generally support the CELT proposals. However, there are concerns about the proposals being expressed by community groups that have an interest in community land ownership.”

Mr Rosie suggested further debate at the next climate change committee, adding: “I feel it is important to now enable a  better understanding, discussion, debate and agreement.”

Should community groups pay carbon land tax?

Most members agreed this was a pragmatic approach.

However, councillor Andrew Mackintosh said the motion simply asked council to agree the principle of the tax. “The biggest sinners should pay the biggest penance,” he said. He added: “Just because land is community-owned doesn’t get you out of paying any other taxes.”

When the dilemma was put to the vote, 18 members supported the motion and 42 voted to defer it to the climate change committee. Four members abstained.

There was some concern that the council couldn’t afford to delay a decision, as they needed to contribute to the wider consultation process.

However, chief executive Kate Lackie said her officers would do their best to prepare a report for the next climate change meeting, on 16 March.

