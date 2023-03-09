Police welcome sentencing of sex offender jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police welcome sentencing of sex offender jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Aberdeen

By Cameron Roy
March 9, 2023, 7:28 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 10:32 pm
Paul Callanin, 35, was sentenced to 11 years in connection with serious sexual offences. Image: Police Scotland.
Paul Callanin, 35, was sentenced to 11 years in connection with serious sexual offences. Image: Police Scotland.

The police said they welcomed the sentence of an MMA champion fighter who was jailed for 11 years for sexual offences against three women.

Paul Callanin, who was well-known in the mixed martial arts world, carried out the serious sexual assaults on women in Alexandria, Balloch, and Renton between 2005 and 2013.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen today, after he was found guilty of the crimes at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

Detective Chief Inspector of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Hannah Edward said: “Callanin is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious sexual crimes against women over a protracted period of time.

“He will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.”

‘Comfort’ to victims

The police said they hoped the sentence could bring comfort to victims.

Ms Edward said: “We acknowledge how difficult this has been for Mr Callanin’s victims and their families.

“We hope his conviction and sentencing will bring them some comfort and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reach out to any victims of sexual crime, no matter when the offence happened, please report it to police.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and any report will be thoroughly investigated while being supported by the relevant agencies.”

