Police welcome sentencing of sex offender jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Aberdeen

The police said they welcomed the sentence of an MMA champion fighter who was jailed for 11 years for sexual offences against three women.

Paul Callanin, who was well-known in the mixed martial arts world, carried out the serious sexual assaults on women in Alexandria, Balloch, and Renton between 2005 and 2013.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen today, after he was found guilty of the crimes at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

Detective Chief Inspector of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Hannah Edward said: “Callanin is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious sexual crimes against women over a protracted period of time.

“He will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.”

‘Comfort’ to victims

The police said they hoped the sentence could bring comfort to victims.

Ms Edward said: “We acknowledge how difficult this has been for Mr Callanin’s victims and their families.

“We hope his conviction and sentencing will bring them some comfort and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reach out to any victims of sexual crime, no matter when the offence happened, please report it to police.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and any report will be thoroughly investigated while being supported by the relevant agencies.”