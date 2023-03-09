‘What a carry on!’: Councillors will NOW reject plans by Highland Council to limit tonnage on Corran Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘What a carry on!’: Councillors will NOW reject plans by Highland Council to limit tonnage on Corran Ferry

By Louise Glen
March 9, 2023, 8:18 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 8:19 pm
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The proposed weight restriction on Corran Ferry will not go ahead, the spokesman for transport at Highland Council has told The Press and Journal this evening.

Councillor Ken Gowans said the plan on the table, that was due to be decided at a upcoming council meeting, will not be given the green light by the ruling group.

Yesterday, Highland Council said it was planning to bring in a temporary weight 3.5tonne restriction on the 47-year-old ferry.

A spokeswoman said the MV Maid of Glencoul was struggling to meet the demand – while its companion ship the MV Corran is in dry dock, and as a precaution the council said it was introducing a weight limit.

This would have forced anyone with haulage over 3.5tonnes to travel an extra 100miles mainly on single track roads.

Jamie Halcro Johnston.

The issue was raised in parliament today, by Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcrow Johnston.

Community need hope

He asked transport minister Jenny Gilruth for assurances everything was being done to secure new ferries on the route, and demanded that she pay a visit to the community.

While she agreed to the visit, “a date is yet to be put in the diary”, Mr Halcro Johnston told The Press and Journal after the meeting.

He said: “The community need real hope this will be fixed, and at the moment they are not getting that. I will be pushing for answers.”

He suggested haulage firms were looking at an extra £1,000 a week in time, and fuel, to deliver goods to Ardnamurchan and the Isle of Mull because of the restriction.

But this evening, in what one resident described as a “joke”, Mr Gowans said he was not planning to implement the weight limit afterall.

He said: “The decision to impose a 3.5tonne weight limit was taken by members of Lochaber Emergency Liaison Group on March 2, no elected members we present and no elected members were aware of  this until March 7.

Councillor Ken Gowans

“As this decision was made without member approval, after consultation with local members who meet this Monday it is my intention, as chair of economy and infrastructure, to revoke the decision to apply the 3.5tonne weight restriction before it can be implemented, as I feel the impact on the community has not been given due consideration in this instance.

“Communication is key, and in this case it has been sorely lacking!”

Yesterday in a statement, released by Highland Council, Mr Gowans said: “For the safety of the travelling public, the volume of traffic using the ferry must be reduced as soon as possible, which is why from Monday March 20 we will be introducing the temporary weight restriction.

“We realise that the demand for the service will be picking up as we move from winter into spring, and it is unfortunate that due to the difficulty in sourcing necessary parts the MV Corran is not available at present.

Catherine Ann MacDonald, who has campaigned for better services,said: “What a carry on!”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Snow in Whalsay
In full: The list of schools closed on Friday March 10
Kate Willis, a Highland councillor with the Scottish Green party. Image: Kate Willis
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Gregor Lawrie admitted careless driving after losing control of his lorry and driving off the A82. Picture shows; A82 south of Drumnadrochit. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/03/2023
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving
Builder On Building Site Discussing Work With Apprentice
UHI celebrates apprentice success stories
(L-R): Willie Park Building & Bus. Dev. Mgr_Key Facilities Management Kenny Shand_Planning & Design Group Director _Mabbett Derek J. McNab_MD_ Mabbett
Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover
Police cordoned off the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
Academy Street Inverness
Inverness residents encouraged to find out more about Academy Street revamp project
Joy Dunlop will be promoting Gaelic in New York City this April. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Bringing Gaelic Joy stateside, Argyll women to host Royal National Mod in New York
Post Thumbnail
Opposition councillors fail in bid to stop price hike for Highland electric vehicle chargers
The bins in Orkney can be secured by approved methods only. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.
Orcadians can put rocks on bins BUT they must not be too heavy, over…

Most Read

1
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
2
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare ‘snow devil’ while out feeding his sheep
3
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Chinese restaurant boss and former asylum seeker ‘exploited’ illegal workers for cheap labour
4
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called ‘comedian’s comedian’
5
Police cordoned off the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
6
Christopher Harrisson leaving court after being found guilty of the murder of his wife, Brenda Page in 1978. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page guilty of her murder
7
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Barclay was cleared of sending a threatening video at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Christopher Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime
9
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
10
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.
39% say slower car journeys worth it for Aberdeen Rapid Transit
5

More from Press and Journal

The Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was left smiling after Aberdeen City Council named a gritter in her honour. Image: Good Morning Britain.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
The one-vehicle crash happened on the A90 roundabout near Blackdog. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
2
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment
Caley Jags defender Wallace Duffy in action in his side's 2-1 league win at Ayr United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Wallace Duffy says Kilmarnock's travel troubles don't matter to focused Caley Thistle
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Dyce head to East End while leaders Culter take on Colony Park
There's no escaping unwanted conversations when you're stuck on a boat (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Not even snow could tempt me back on board a cruise ship
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview show for March 10 is out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of two BIG clashes at the top…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented