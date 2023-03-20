Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three thugs have been locked up after carrying out a series of “gratuitous acts of violence” against random members of the public.

Kieran Drummond and George Stewart were just 15 years old when they, along with older friend Daniel Stewart, took part in the attacks on the Hilton housing estate in Inverness.

The city’s sheriff court was told the trio had been drinking and taking drugs when they targeted their victims on the evening of June 15 2019.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that a couple were making their way from Oldtown Road to Clava Road and a comment was made in the direction of a group of males who had congregated nearby.

This prompted George Stewart – now 19 – to push the woman to the ground.

Mr Weir said: “Her companion went to her aid but was immediately attacked, pushed to the ground and the group began to punch and kick him to the head and body.”

The woman managed to get to her feet but was again pushed to the ground and George Stewart kicked her to the body.

“She then ran extremely distressed to a neighbouring property to get help,” the fiscal added.

The court was told that a 16-year-old boy was targeted when he encountered the group.

“He was pushed to the ground and kicked to the head and body. Members of the public saw it and phoned the police,” Mr Weir said.

The female victim suffered bruising and a fractured finger while one of the male victims sustained a broken eye socket.

Both male victims also had treatment for significant bruising and lacerations.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell, who was acting for both Stewarts, said that their recollection of events was poor “as they all had an intake of alcohol and illicit substances”.

Daniel Stewart, 25, of Aird Avenue, Inverness was jailed for nine months after admitting one charge of assault to injury.

George Stewart, 19, of Old Mill Road, Milton, and Drummond, 19, of Skinner Court, Inverness, were both sent to detention for 11 months after each admitted assault to severe injury and assault to injury.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told the trio: “The level of harm was significant and severe.

“These were gratuitous acts of violence and you were all acting together. There is no alternative to custodial sentences.”