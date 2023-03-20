Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’

By David Love
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 5:10 pm
From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

Three thugs have been locked up after carrying out a series of “gratuitous acts of violence” against random members of the public.

Kieran Drummond and George Stewart were just 15 years old when they, along with older friend Daniel Stewart, took part in the attacks on the Hilton housing estate in Inverness.

The city’s sheriff court was told the trio had been drinking and taking drugs when they targeted their victims on the evening of June 15 2019.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that a couple were making their way from Oldtown Road to Clava Road and a comment was made in the direction of a group of males who had congregated nearby.

This prompted George Stewart – now 19 – to push the woman to the ground.

Mr Weir said: “Her companion went to her aid but was immediately attacked, pushed to the ground and the group began to punch and kick him to the head and body.”

The woman managed to get to her feet but was again pushed to the ground and George Stewart kicked her to the body.

“She then ran extremely distressed to a neighbouring property to get help,” the fiscal added.

The court was told that a 16-year-old boy was targeted when he encountered the group.

“He was pushed to the ground and kicked to the head and body. Members of the public saw it and phoned the police,” Mr Weir said.

The female victim suffered bruising and a fractured finger while one of the male victims sustained a broken eye socket.

Both male victims also had treatment for significant bruising and lacerations.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell, who was acting for both Stewarts, said that their recollection of events was poor “as they all had an intake of alcohol and illicit substances”.

Daniel Stewart, 25, of Aird Avenue, Inverness was jailed for nine months after admitting one charge of assault to injury.

George Stewart, 19, of Old Mill Road, Milton, and Drummond, 19, of Skinner Court, Inverness, were both sent to detention for 11 months after each admitted assault to severe injury and assault to injury.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told the trio: “The level of harm was significant and severe.

“These were gratuitous acts of violence and you were all acting together. There is no alternative to custodial sentences.”

