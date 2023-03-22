Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail

By Jenni Gee
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 8:53 am
The pair broke into the Crown Court Hotel in Inverness.
Two people who broke into a hotel and made off with a haul of alcohol and cash have been spared jail.

Philip Arnold and Stephanie Norman were captured on CCTV targeting the Crown Court Hotel in Inverness in October of 2020.

Cash was taken from the till and alcohol bottles were lined up on the bar before the pair made a number of trips to remove them from the building.

Arnold and Norman, both 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted the break-in and thefts.

Arnold also pled guilty to charges of resisting, obstructing or hindering officers and assault relating to incidents following the break in.

At a previous hearing fiscal depute Pauline Gair said the hotel’s manager had secured the premises at around 8pm on October 5 as there were no guests.

But in the early hours of  October 6, Arnold and Norman entered the property.

Arnold went behind a reception desk and made several visits to a CCTV room before the pair left via a fire exit, returning a short time later.

Thieves made multiple trips to escape with their haul

“Both accused entered the bar area via the fire exit door of the bar and were seen going behind the bar and removing numerous bottles of malt whisky, vodka and gins and rums,” Mrs Gair said.

“Thereafter bottles of prosecco are removed from the fridge and put on the bar. Money was removed from the till by Norman by way of a true key and put in a bag.

“Both accused then started to carry the alcohol out of the hotel before returning on two occasions to remove further bottles of alcohol.”

The break-in was discovered by the manager who arrived for work at 8am and noticed damage to the fire exit.

Police were called and CCTV footage identified Arnold and Norman.

Arnold resisted arrest by tensing his arms and pushing against officers to the point that he had to be taken to the ground.

He also targeted staff who had to check on him regularly in custody due to his level of intoxication by attempting to bite one on the hand and kicking out at another, catching him on the thigh.

Community-based punishment

Solicitor David Paterson, for Norman, said that his client’s offending had a common thread of drug addiction.

He said: “She recalls very little but accepts the crown case in its entirety,” adding that his client, who has a “complex background” had since begun to address her substance misuse.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told her: “This is a serious offence.

“I am just prepared to deal with it by means of a community-based alternative.”

He placed Norman, of Quayside Court, on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision and also made her subject to a restriction of liberty order requiring her to remain within her home between the hours of 7pm and 7am seven days a week.

Defence solicitor Shahid Latif for Arnold, of Mackintosh Road, Inverness, said his client was someone who was “easily led”.

Sheriff Aitken told Arnold: “Given your record and long jail sentence is clearly a possibility and this is a serious offence, however, there is some hope in the report, some positive aspects.”

As a direct alternative to custody he placed Arnold on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

