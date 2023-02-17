Pair raided Inverness hotel and made off with whisky, gin and prosecco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair raided Inverness hotel and made off with whisky, gin and prosecco

By Jenni Gee
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Philip Arnold and Stephanie Norman targeted the empty Crown Court Hotel in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Philip Arnold and Stephanie Norman targeted the empty Crown Court Hotel in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

A man and a woman who broke into an Inverness hotel made multiple trips to escape with their haul of alcohol and cash.

Philip Arnold and Stephanie Norman targeted the city’s Crown Court Hotel when no one was staying there in October 2020.

Cash was taken from the till and the pair lined up bottles of prosecco and spirits on the bar before making multiple trips to remove them from the building.

Arnold, 42, and Norman, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where both admitted the break-in and thefts.

Arnold also admitted charges of resisting, obstructing or hindering officers and assault.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the manager of the hotel had secured the premises at around 8pm on October 5 of 2020 because there was no guests resident at that time.

But in the early hours of the following morning Arnold and Norman entered the property through the main entrance.

Arnold went behind the reception desk and made several visits to the CCTV room before the pair left via a fire exit. A short time later, however, they returned.

Pair took ‘numerous bottles’ of spirits

Mrs Gair said: “Both accused entered the bar area via the fire exit door of the bar and were seen going behind the bar and removing numerous bottles of malt whisky, vodka and gins and rums.

“Thereafter bottles of prosecco are removed from the fridge and put on the bar.

“Money was removed from the till by Norman by way of a true key and put in a bag.

“Both accused then started to carry the alcohol out of the hotel before returning on two occasions to remove further bottles of alcohol.”

When the manager reported for work at 8am later that day he noted the damage to the fire exit and police were called.

CCTV footage was viewed and both Arnold and Norman, of Quayside Court, Inverness, were subsequently arrested.

Arnold, of Mackintosh Road Inverness,  resisted arrest by tensing his arms and pushing against officers to the point that he had to be taken to the ground.

When he was taken into custody and put in a cell he targeted staff who had to check on him regularly due to his level of intoxication by attempting to bite one on the hand and kicking out at another, making contact with his thigh.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing for the production of criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty assessments for the pair.

 

