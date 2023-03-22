£2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More 20mph zones will be introduced across Aberdeen under multi-million pound council plans.

During the budget-setting process this month, Aberdeen City Council’s ruling administration committed to spending £2 million over a five year period on extending mandatory 20mph limits in residential areas of the Granite City.

Similar moves to lower speed limits are being looked at across Scotland.

Highland Council is this summer lowering the limits in 116 villages and towns as a pilot for a national 20mph speed limit plan.

Aberdeen City Council’s leadership believes more 20mph zones would improve safety.

Where would new Aberdeen 20mph zones be?

The council’s co-leader Ian Yuill said it’s too early to say exactly where any new 20mph zones would be in Aberdeen, as it’s “early days yet” on the proposals.

But he insisted that communities where they would be introduced would be consulted prior to any roll-outs.

Mr Yuill said: “I believe it’s important that traffic in residential areas travels at an appropriate speed.

“In most residential areas of Aberdeen, we believe that’s 20mph.

“There are moves to make this a national position anyway, but we believe there’s a strong case to extend 20mph zones in Aberdeen.”

Mr Yuill said in the months ahead there will be reports coming to the council’s transport committee about plans for where the new lower speed limits could be brought in.

He added: “The key point to make is that nothing will happen suddenly.

“This will be done in consultation with, and in partnership with, local communities — it’s not something the council will spring on them as a surprise.

“You can look at the data, and you can see if you’re hit by a vehicle at 30mph, your chance of survival is an awful lot less than if you’re hit by a vehicle at 20mph.”

What’s the safety difference between 30mph and 20mph?

The road safety charity Brake says that a crash at “30mph has twice as much energy and destructive potential as a crash at 20mph”.

It says that a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 30mph has a one in five chance of being killed — and this rises to a one in three chance at 35mph.

Cars going at 20mph are able, according to Brake, to stop in time to avoid a child running out three car-length’s in front.

But at 25mph, it would not be able to stop in time, and instead crash into the child at 18mph, which the charity says is the same force of impact as falling out of an upstairs window.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, says the charity has long campaigned for 20mph limits wherever motorised traffic is close to pedestrians and cyclists.

He said: “We are encouraged to see the expansion of 20mph limits in Aberdeen in recognition of the safety benefits they provide.”

