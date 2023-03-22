£2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go?

By Kieran Beattie
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 8:56 am
Aberdeen City Council is preparing to roll out more 20mph zones across the city. Where do you think they should go? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council is preparing to roll out more 20mph zones across the city. Where do you think they should go? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

More 20mph zones will be introduced across Aberdeen under multi-million pound council plans.

During the budget-setting process this month, Aberdeen City Council’s ruling administration committed to spending £2 million over a five year period on extending mandatory 20mph limits in residential areas of the Granite City.

Similar moves to lower speed limits are being looked at across Scotland.

Highland Council is this summer lowering the limits in 116 villages and towns as a pilot for a national 20mph speed limit plan.

Aberdeen City Council’s leadership believes more 20mph zones would improve safety.

Where would new Aberdeen 20mph zones be?

Council co-leader Ian Yuill, of the Lib Dems. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The council’s co-leader Ian Yuill said it’s too early to say exactly where any new 20mph zones would be in Aberdeen, as it’s “early days yet” on the proposals.

But he insisted that communities where they would be introduced would be consulted prior to any roll-outs.

Mr Yuill said: “I believe it’s important that traffic in residential areas travels at an appropriate speed.

An existing 20mph sign on Sunnybank Road in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“In most residential areas of Aberdeen, we believe that’s 20mph.

“There are moves to make this a national position anyway, but we believe there’s a strong case to extend 20mph zones in Aberdeen.”

Mr Yuill said in the months ahead there will be reports coming to the council’s transport committee about plans for where the new lower speed limits could be brought in.

He added: “The key point to make is that nothing will happen suddenly.

A 20mph sign on Angusfield Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“This will be done in consultation with, and in partnership with, local communities — it’s not something the council will spring on them as a surprise.

“You can look at the data, and you can see if you’re hit by a vehicle at 30mph, your chance of survival is an awful lot less than if you’re hit by a vehicle at 20mph.”

What’s the safety difference between 30mph and 20mph?

The road safety charity Brake says that a crash at “30mph has twice as much energy and destructive potential as a crash at 20mph”.

The road safety difference between 30mph and 20mph is significant when it comes to how badly a potential victim could be hurt. Image: Vicki Butler-Henderson

It says that a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 30mph has a one in five chance of being killed — and this rises to a one in three chance at 35mph.

Cars going at 20mph are able, according to Brake, to stop in time to avoid a child running out three car-length’s in front.

But at 25mph, it would not be able to stop in time, and instead crash into the child at 18mph, which the charity says is the same force of impact as falling out of an upstairs window.

The road safety charity Brake says it wants to see more communities introducing 20mph limits. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, says the charity has long campaigned for 20mph limits wherever motorised traffic is close to pedestrians and cyclists.

He said: “We are encouraged to see the expansion of 20mph limits in Aberdeen in recognition of the safety benefits they provide.”

Where do you think 20mph zones should be introduced in Aberdeen?

We want to know where you think 20mph zones should be introduced in Aberdeen.

Let us know in the comments section below this article, or email us at  environmentandtransport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
