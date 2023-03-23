Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute

By Grant McCabe
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am
The High Court in Glasgow
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow

A man accused of raping a woman in Aberdeen had allegedly been looking for the services of a prostitute.

Michael Umeh denies a charge that he carried out the sex attack on a grassed area near Ashgrove Court and Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen on October 22 2021.

The rape allegation includes claims that the 40-year-old unbuttoned the woman’s trousers, pushed her against a tree and restrained her.

Rape accused denies soliciting

Umeh also denies two separate charges of soliciting in the city “for the purpose of obtaining the services of a person engaged in prostitution”.

One of the soliciting charges relates to the date of the alleged rape, the other to October 19 or 20 2021.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where lawyers for Umeh pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Matthews went on to state: “I will appoint a trial for September 25 2023 in Edinburgh. It is estimated to last five days.”

Umeh, of Birmingham, remains on bail meantime.

