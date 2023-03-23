Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man accused of raping a woman in Aberdeen had allegedly been looking for the services of a prostitute.

Michael Umeh denies a charge that he carried out the sex attack on a grassed area near Ashgrove Court and Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen on October 22 2021.

The rape allegation includes claims that the 40-year-old unbuttoned the woman’s trousers, pushed her against a tree and restrained her.

Rape accused denies soliciting

Umeh also denies two separate charges of soliciting in the city “for the purpose of obtaining the services of a person engaged in prostitution”.

One of the soliciting charges relates to the date of the alleged rape, the other to October 19 or 20 2021.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where lawyers for Umeh pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Matthews went on to state: “I will appoint a trial for September 25 2023 in Edinburgh. It is estimated to last five days.”

Umeh, of Birmingham, remains on bail meantime.