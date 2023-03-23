Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on ‘frustrating’ spell after lengthy concussion lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on ‘frustrating’ spell after lengthy concussion lay-off

By Sophie Goodwin
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson has opened up on her “frustrating” spell on the sidelines after sustaining a concussion injury.

The 18-year-old suffered the head knock in training after hitting her head off the goalpost and missed five SWPL 1 games before returning against Dundee United on February 8.

Thomson has featured in four of Aberdeen‘s five matches since her return – starting three – but admits she has found integrating back into the squad difficult, after her absence.

The midfielder said: “At the start of the year I was out for a while. It was meant to be two weeks but because of my age we were told it had to be extended.

“I ended up missing quite a few games and that was a step back for me.

“Other players then come into my position, so when I came back to training and playing it was harder for me to get back into the team.

“The others are playing and they’re obviously getting fitter, while I wasn’t allowed to train.

“It’s been hard to get back in the squad and that’s shown because I’ve not been playing as much, so it has been frustrating.”

Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen against Celtic. Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

The young midfielder admits she’s not at the level she should be, but Thomson is committed to working hard to get back to the standard that earned her a semi-professional contract last season.

Thomson added: “I can’t just blame the concussion because it’s my own performances as well, I don’t think I’m where I should be at the moment. I know I still need to step it up.

“It was frustrating being out for that amount of time, but I just need to work on getting better and try to perform the best I can in training to get back in the team.

“My confidence is quite low at the moment, but I think all players have these spells in football.

“I was away with Scotland under-19s but didn’t play, so I think that has knocked my confidence a bit as well.

“I know I just need to get back to where I was and that’ll take time. I’ll work hard to get fitter and improve.”

Aberdeen Women return to action against Glasgow Women on Sunday after a fortnight’s break for their first fixture following the SWPL 1 split.

