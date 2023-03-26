Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother’s drugs debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother’s drugs debt

Police found white powder, weighing scales, ziplock bags and cash when they searched Maria Stewart's home.

By Jenni Gee
Maria Stewart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
A single mum who claimed she dealt cocaine to pay off a drugs debt that she “inherited” from her brother has been spared jail.

Maria Stewart, 30, was caught with a white powder, weighing scales, ziplock bags, mobile phones and cash at her home, when police searched the property in Beauly.

Her solicitor told the court that Stewart turned to drug dealing to pay off the debt.

Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

A previous hearing was told that police had executed a search warrant at the accused’s home address on Station Road, Beauly on January 22 last year.

‘Variety of paraphernalia seized’

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said that officers “seized a variety of paraphernalia” at Stewart’s home.

The evidence recovered included ziplock bags, weighing scales, mobile phones and cash as well as a notepad containing a “tick list”.

A box of white powder confiscated during the search was later confirmed to contain 13.1 grams of cocaine.

Speaking on Stewart’s behalf, solicitor Rory Gowans said his client had shown “genuine contrition” about her actions.

He explained: “During an interview with police, she indicated that she had inherited a drug debt from her brother and she dealt cocaine to pay the debt”.

Explanation was ‘not good enough’

Sheriff Gary Aitken warned Stewart:  “There are only two options here – a considerable amount of unpaid work or the jail”.

At the time, the sheriff deferred sentencing Stewart to allow her to make “whatever arrangements” she considered “appropriate”.

When she returned to the dock for her latest court appearance, Sheriff Sara Matheson spared the 30-year-old a prison term.

Instead, the sheriff imposed a community payback order on Stewart, who must also carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Matheson told her: “You should be under no illusion, that was an exceptionally serious charge that you pled guilty to and your explanation of how you got yourself into this situation is not good enough”.

