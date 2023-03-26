Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first SWPL 1 post-split clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first SWPL 1 post-split clash

Interim boss Gavin Levey expects better performances from Aberdeen Women following the SWPL 1 split.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey believes the SWPL 1 split will be a chance for the Dons to showcase their best selves.

The Dons will play out the rest of their season in the lower-half of the top-flight table and travel to basement side Glasgow Women for their first post-split fixture on Sunday.

Levey says the remaining 10 fixtures – against Glasgow, Spartans, Dundee United, Hamilton Accies and Motherwell – will be a “fresh start” in the Reds’ bid to secure SWPL 1 status.

The Dons sit 10th in the table, two points clear of Accies in the relegation play-off spot and two behind Dundee United in ninth place.

Levey said: “We’re looking to put a string of results together – we can only take care of one game at a time, but if we get those results in the split, then safety should come with that.

“It’s about performances – and we will be trying to reap our rewards for good performances because that’s what has been lacking.

“I still think our best performances are ahead of us. We’ve had some really strong performances defensively, but the split is a chance to show what we’re capable of with more of the ball.”

Aberdeen’s Bailley Collins in action against Motherwell. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Levey added: “There’s not a great deal between the clubs within the split, but our focus is on ourselves and we want to get the best out of each individual player.

“If we do that, when you put them on the pitch together – collectively – we should have much stronger performances.”

Levey wants squad to be in ‘best’ position for new manager

Levey says there is no update on the search for a manager, but believes the next 10 games are also a chance for him to ensure the squad is in the best condition for whoever ends up in post.

He said: “My own personal target is to prepare the squad to be in the best position they can be – and not just in the league – but for someone to come in at the end of the season.

Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL 1 fixtures. Image: DCT Design.

“We want them to get good intelligence about the players, plenty data and they will get a really good first-hand insight from myself and the coaching staff.

“It’ll give them a good platform to go and progress the team in pre-season and into the new season. That’s where I want to be, so my job is to make sure we’re doing that.”

