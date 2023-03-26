Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first SWPL 1 post-split clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey believes the SWPL 1 split will be a chance for the Dons to showcase their best selves.

The Dons will play out the rest of their season in the lower-half of the top-flight table and travel to basement side Glasgow Women for their first post-split fixture on Sunday.

Levey says the remaining 10 fixtures – against Glasgow, Spartans, Dundee United, Hamilton Accies and Motherwell – will be a “fresh start” in the Reds’ bid to secure SWPL 1 status.

The Dons sit 10th in the table, two points clear of Accies in the relegation play-off spot and two behind Dundee United in ninth place.

Levey said: “We’re looking to put a string of results together – we can only take care of one game at a time, but if we get those results in the split, then safety should come with that.

“It’s about performances – and we will be trying to reap our rewards for good performances because that’s what has been lacking.

“I still think our best performances are ahead of us. We’ve had some really strong performances defensively, but the split is a chance to show what we’re capable of with more of the ball.”

Levey added: “There’s not a great deal between the clubs within the split, but our focus is on ourselves and we want to get the best out of each individual player.

“If we do that, when you put them on the pitch together – collectively – we should have much stronger performances.”

Levey wants squad to be in ‘best’ position for new manager

Levey says there is no update on the search for a manager, but believes the next 10 games are also a chance for him to ensure the squad is in the best condition for whoever ends up in post.

He said: “My own personal target is to prepare the squad to be in the best position they can be – and not just in the league – but for someone to come in at the end of the season.

“We want them to get good intelligence about the players, plenty data and they will get a really good first-hand insight from myself and the coaching staff.

“It’ll give them a good platform to go and progress the team in pre-season and into the new season. That’s where I want to be, so my job is to make sure we’re doing that.”