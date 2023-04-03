Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver caught doing 100mph on a Black Isle road has been banned.

Owen MacDonald, 22, was handed a six-month disqualification along with a fine after he admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The charge came after police clocked MacDonald travelling at 40mph over the speed limit on the B9173 near Findon, close to its junction with the A9.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said MacDonald was stopped by police officers on March 1 last year, after their detection equipment captured the car he was driving travelling at 100mph on a road where the speed limit was 60mph.

She said the incident took place at 9.30pm, when it was dark.

Careless driver’s ‘grossly excessive’ speed

After seeing the “grossly excessive” speed, officers activated their blue lights and grounds worker MacDonald was subsequently cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for MacDonald, told the court her client had been driving for around four and a half years and had a clean driving licence.

She said: “Taking into account the speeds that were involved he accepts that it is inevitable that there will be a period of disqualification.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined MacDonald, of Rosskeen Drive, Invergordon, £420 and banned him from the roads for six months.