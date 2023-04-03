Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?

The Dons legend-turned-personal-finance-expert says there are many factors to consider.

Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considiine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considiine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
By Russell Anderson

The prospect of having no mortgage is one which for many people seems a fairly distant dream.

In most cases, we assume we will be repaying it until we retire.

In recent years this has been an easier situation to accept, with interest rates at very low levels.

Mortgage rates now more settled

But mortgage rates shot up sharply last year and, while they appear to have settled at lower levels, they remain far higher than we had got used to.

For those nearing retirement with their mortgage, hopefully, having reduced considerably, it brings into question whether they should consider repaying their mortgage early.

This does, of course, require the means to do so.

Like any aspect of financial planning, particularly when it can affect your retirement plans, any decision needs to be considered in detail.”

Nearly 1.5 million people in the UK will be remortgaging to a higher rate this year.

It is pretty certain they will be paying substantially more than they did before.

Those who have reached the age of 55 have the option of using some of their pension fund to repay the remainder of their mortgage in full.

It is important to note the tax-free cash available to withdraw is 25% of the fund.

An important change for pension rules was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Spring Budget. Image: Commons/PA Wire

In his Spring Budget statement last month, the chancellor announced he would be abolishing the lifetime allowance for a pension. This had been set at £1.07 million.

Despite this, the amount which can be taken tax-free will be restricted to 25% of the current lifetime allowance. This equates to £268,275.

Firstly, you need to know whether the fund has enough to pay off the mortgage.

if your mortgage is due to run on well into retirement it could well be beneficial to repay this earlier if possible.”

But there are a range of other factors which need to be taken into consideration before any decisions are made.

Certainly, if your mortgage is due to run on well into retirement it could well be beneficial to repay this earlier if possible – especially as retirement income tends to be lower than that when in work.

There also needs to be some consideration of what might happen with future interest rates.

Independent advice ‘vital’

Also, if you do pay off the mortgage early, this would in turn potentially reduce the amount you have in retirement if you are planning to use this as a means of income.

This may be balanced by any increase in the value of your pension by the time you decide to retire.

Like any aspect of financial planning, particularly when it can affect your retirement plans, any decision needs to be considered in detail.

It is vital that suitable independent advice is taken before you proceed.

Aberdein Considine aims to cash in as Scots footballers follow the money 

Your Money: What’s changed for your pension savings?

There are no right or wrong answers with financial planning – only solutions which should be tailored to your individual circumstances.

Taking some advice now could well ensure you can fully enjoy the retirement you’ve worked so hard for.

Russell Anderson is an independent financial adviser at law firm Aberdein Considine.

