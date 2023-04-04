Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

Patrick Walsh, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

By Jenni Gee
A832 near Kinlochewe. Image: Google Street View
A832 near Kinlochewe. Image: Google Street View

A snow-stricken driver who drank alcohol while he waited for help was reported to police by the good Samaritan who offered to tow him.

Patrick Walsh was heading for his partner’s dad’s 60th birthday party when his van became stranded in a layby on the A832, near Kinlochewe.

The 40-year-old decided to crack open alcohol and drank it to pass the time as he waited for assistance.

After a two-hour wait, a trucker stopped and offered to tow Walsh, which he accepted.

But the good Samaritan then realised that the man was actually intoxicated and called the police.

‘Unsteady on his feet’

Walsh appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said the lorry driver was coming from Kinlochewe at around 7pm on December 9 last year.

As he came over a hill, he spotted Walsh dressed in high-visibility clothing, appearing to try to dig his van out of the snow.

She said: “The accused was unsteady on his feet”.

The other driver initially offered to tow Walsh, who said he had stopped in the layby and couldn’t get his van going.

But after smelling alcohol on his breath, the lorry driver instead contacted police.

They attended the scene and witnessed the accused “to be smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet”.

Walsh, who was cautioned and charged, told officers: “I was in charge of it, I suppose. The vehicle was parked”.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, defending Walsh, told the court that her client had been driving to a family celebration when he “came into difficulty and parked at the locus”.

The driver called for help, but during the two-hour wait, he decided to start drinking.

She told the court he had not initially expected to drive but conceded that it appeared he had accepted the offer of help from the lorry driver, leading to his guilty plea to the charge.

‘Not a very wise thing to do’

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Walsh, of Belvidere Avenue, Glasgow: “If you were ever in any doubt about the wisdom of drinking alcohol whilst being in charge of a vehicle, you should know now that that was not a very wise thing to do”.

She fined him £670 and gave his driving licence 10 penalty points.

When combined with Walsh’s three existing points, under ‘totting up’ rules, it led to a six-month disqualification from driving.

