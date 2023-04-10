Man threatened to stab partner’s family before throwing knife at her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened to stab partner’s family before throwing knife at her

Stephen Mackenzie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner following the incident at the couple's home.

By Jenni Gee
Stephen Mackenzie was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stephen Mackenzie was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunk man threatened his partner’s family, before throwing a knife at her.

Stephen Mackenzie woke from a drunken sleep and began to punch a door, before telling the woman he would stab her family members if they tried to come to the house.

Mackenzie, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of threatening of abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on June 12 of last year.

Fiscal depute Iain Logan said that the woman had come home to find Mackenzie drunk and had left him sleeping on the sofa.

But she later found the accused “staggering around” the property in Macinnes Place, Inverness.

“The accused began punching at an open door to the living room,” Mr Logan said.

Man’s threats to partner’s family

“At that point, the accused made threats to the effect that he would stab family members of the complainer should they attempt to come to that address.”

After making the threats he took a kitchen knife from a knife block in the kitchen and threw it in the woman’s direction.

“It landed at her feet,” said Mr Logan

Mackenzie then picked up the knife block with knives still in it and hurled it as well.

The woman fled to a bedroom and called 999, before running out of the house.

When Mackenzie followed her she darted back into the property and locked the door behind her.

Mackenzie was subsequently arrested and charged.

Police caught man urinating on pavement

The court heard that Mackenzie had also admitted charges relating to an incident on December 3 of last year where police officers caught him urinating on a pavement.

When officers tried to engage with him he became “hostile” and “aggressive”, asking officers: “What are you going to do about it?”

He was put in a police vehicle where he continued to use aggressive language and headbutted the cell walls, prompting a further charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Solicitor Kevin Hughes told the court that his client had been abusing alcohol and dealing with some difficult family circumstances at the time of the offences.

He said: “This is not an excuse, simply to put matters in context.”

Mr Hughes said Mackenzie, now of Anderson Street, Inverness, did not consider himself an alcoholic but added: “Clearly alcohol and offending behaviour are linked.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said the first offence involved Mackenzie “behaving in a shocking and violent manner towards your then partner” and placed him on a community payback order with 80 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She imposed a further 80 hours of unpaid work in relation to the second incident.

