Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Simon Murray could prove pivital for Staggies over closing stretch

Former Queen's Park forward was the ideal replacement for injured Eamonn Brophy.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County picked up a massive three points in their shortest trip of the season to McDairmid Park.

There was a real feeling of urgency in claiming the next three points due to Kilmarnock’s slight upturn in form.

Malky’s boys felt no pressure and were excellent to a man from the very offing. Setting out on the front foot and threatening the Saints defense throughout the first half, County looked the hungrier and the more able of the two sides.

Losing Eamonn Brophy to injury was a big blow for the Staggies, and could prove to be more than that depending on the extent of the forward’s injury.

However, Simon Murray grabbed his chance with both hands and proved to County fans what he really has in his locker.

Saints couldn’t deal with Murray

His goal right before the stroke of half time was a thunderbolt.

Aside from the goal Murray’s pace and explosiveness in the final third caused real issues for the St Johnstone back line.

In another fixture where 16-year-old Dylan Smith cruised through, he could become a mainstay in the back line despite Jack Baldwin set to return from suspension. A back three of Baldwin, Smith and Iacovitti could hold solid fortunes for County.

Despite remaining in 11th place, this big victory takes the Staggies to just one point away from Kilmarnock, who have to play Celtic next.

Hopefully that win can kickstart a plot to survival for Malky Mackay’s side.

