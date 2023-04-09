Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school defies expectations to join band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school defies expectations to join band

Aaron Clark now hopes to forge a full-time career in the industry.

By Chris Cromar
Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.

An Aberdeenshire man with learning disabilities, who was not allowed to do music at school because he was “too challenging”, is making waves in a north-east band.

Aaron Clark, 28, from Drumblade near Huntly, who has ADHD, autism, dyspraxia and Tourette’s is a member of traditional music family band Sir-Reel Clarks with his dad Andy Clark.

The band was set up in 2019 after Aaron started playing the melodeon during lockdown, which his late touring grandfather did.

Aaron Clark with his melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.

Him mum Andrea said: “We were going to sell them and hang one up on the wall and then Aaron said ‘Could I have a go?’

“We said ‘Yes, that’s fine’ and that was it, he’s just flown from that point.”

Aaron, who works as a chef at Kellockbank garden centre, now hopes to pursue a full-time career as a musician.

His family decided to set up Sir-Reel Clarks because they did not want him to be “manipulated” by anybody in the industry.

On tour with Sir-Reel Clarks

Mr Clark, who is a full-time carer for his wife Andrea who has a disability, is “enjoying the music with Aaron” and is back touring again after he gave it up to care for his son.

Last year, the band performed at the Haal music festival in Portsoy, while further afield played at Broadstairs Folk Week in Kent and at Wimborne Minster Folk Festival in Dorset.

So far, they are booked up to perform at a number of events this year, including the same festivals again.

A big inspiration to Aaron has been award-winning guitarist and melodeon Tim Edey and the pair struck up a friendship during lockdown.

Andrea says that he “clicks” with her son and teaches him more, although Mr Edey classes himself as Aaron’s mentor rather than a teacher.

While recording his album at Robin Wynn Evans’ Tpot Studio in Kinross, the musician turned up to record it with him.

Aaron, who composes most of and writes his own music, now has his own album that is available to purchase digitally, with his first CD set to be released later this month.

Andrea said she is “thrilled” at her son’s success, adding: “We had to go quite slowly with Aaron rather than full on and we’ve just been building it up and building it up.”

