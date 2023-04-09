Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school defies expectations to join band

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire man with learning disabilities, who was not allowed to do music at school because he was “too challenging”, is making waves in a north-east band.

Aaron Clark, 28, from Drumblade near Huntly, who has ADHD, autism, dyspraxia and Tourette’s is a member of traditional music family band Sir-Reel Clarks with his dad Andy Clark.

The band was set up in 2019 after Aaron started playing the melodeon during lockdown, which his late touring grandfather did.

Him mum Andrea said: “We were going to sell them and hang one up on the wall and then Aaron said ‘Could I have a go?’

“We said ‘Yes, that’s fine’ and that was it, he’s just flown from that point.”

Aaron, who works as a chef at Kellockbank garden centre, now hopes to pursue a full-time career as a musician.

His family decided to set up Sir-Reel Clarks because they did not want him to be “manipulated” by anybody in the industry.

On tour with Sir-Reel Clarks

Mr Clark, who is a full-time carer for his wife Andrea who has a disability, is “enjoying the music with Aaron” and is back touring again after he gave it up to care for his son.

Last year, the band performed at the Haal music festival in Portsoy, while further afield played at Broadstairs Folk Week in Kent and at Wimborne Minster Folk Festival in Dorset.

So far, they are booked up to perform at a number of events this year, including the same festivals again.

A big inspiration to Aaron has been award-winning guitarist and melodeon Tim Edey and the pair struck up a friendship during lockdown.

Andrea says that he “clicks” with her son and teaches him more, although Mr Edey classes himself as Aaron’s mentor rather than a teacher.

While recording his album at Robin Wynn Evans’ Tpot Studio in Kinross, the musician turned up to record it with him.

Aaron, who composes most of and writes his own music, now has his own album that is available to purchase digitally, with his first CD set to be released later this month.

Andrea said she is “thrilled” at her son’s success, adding: “We had to go quite slowly with Aaron rather than full on and we’ve just been building it up and building it up.”